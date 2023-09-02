Dream Girl box office collection day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana film slows down, may not repeat success of 2019 prequel

Dream Girl 2 box office: The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana dressed up as a woman named Pooja had a successful first week at the ticket counters but had a significant fall on its second Friday. The film collected ₹4.7 crore on Friday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. It had collected in the range of ₹7.5 crore on Wednesday and Thursday. Also read: September upcoming movies: Jawan, Jaane Jaan, Salaar, The Vaccine War, Haddi to Kushi Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in a still from Dream Girl 2.

Dream Girl 2 is way behind 2019 film Dream Girl

Dream Girl 2 now stands at an 8-day total of ₹71.7 crore. It had opened at over ₹10 crore amid positive reviews and words of applause for Ayushmann. It soared to ₹16 crore on its first Sunday and went on to collect ₹67 crore in its first week. The film however slowed down on its second Friday despite being six days away from the upcoming Jawan release. It may pick up once again this weekend and has a scope of performing until Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan hits theatres on September 7.

It is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl which had collected ₹142 crore at the domestic box office. In order to reach that mark, Dream Girl 2 needs to collect double of what it stands at after 8 days of its release.

More about Dream Girl 2 release

Ayushmann recently said that Dream Girl 2 released and survived at a time when Gadar 2 refused to slow down in theatres even after crossing ₹400 crore and when the audience is waiting for Jawan to arrive. He told ANI, "In the last 3 months, mid-budget and small-budget films are also running successfully. Earlier people used to feel that only big-budget movies would run. So, the timing of the movie is correct and it came in between Jawan and Gadar 2 but still made its own space and this will be the biggest victory of Dream Girl 2. "

In Dream Girl 2, when Ayushmann is not busy wooing men while being dressed as a woman to earn money, he is seen romancing Ananya Panday's Pari in the bylanes of Mathura. It also stars Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz. Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON