Drishyam 2 box office day 3 collection: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna's film crosses 64 cr in 1st weekend

Drishyam 2, that takes forward Ajay Devgn's story as Vijay Salgaonkar, continues to keep a strong hold at the ticket counters. The film had its best collections on Sunday as it went on to collect over ₹27 crore. This would take its weekend collections to a total of around ₹64 crore or more. Also read: Drishyam 2 box office success sees return of early morning, midnight shows as theatres add screens

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 also stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Shriya Saran and Saurabh Shukla. It revolves around how Ajay's onscreen family copes with the reopening of a murder case which refuses to stop haunting them.

The film had opened at ₹15.38 crore on Friday and collected ₹21.59 crore on Saturday. A report on Boxofficeindia.com stated: “Drishyam 2 is looking at a huge Sunday as it seems to be going up another 30% approx. The collections on Sunday should be around the ₹26.50-27 crore nett.”

The first part was directed by Nishikant Kamat who died of liver cirrhosis in 2020. Abhishek Pathak had served as one of the producers of the 2015 film and hence opted to direct Drishyam 2. The Hindi film franchise is based on Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam movie series Drishyam (2013) and its 2021 sequel.

Abhishek has said the key to making a worthy remake is to not copy the original scene by scene. “When it is a remake, if we take exactly the way the original film is being made, then what (new) am I doing in the film? It is like I am trying to copy paste. When I come on board a project, I want to do something new. The screenplay has to cater to the taste and milieu is different,” he told PTI in an interview.

He said filmmakers should make an old story their own in order to present something new to viewers. “Drishyam is a loved brand. That film is made for Malayalam audiences. We have to make it for the pan India audience and so the writing has to be that way. The idea was also to make it stand out. The USP of Drishyam is the thrill, the suspense element. You have to use that and make it into your own adaptation so that people will find something new in the Hindi version," he said.

