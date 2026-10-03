Drishyam 3 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ajay Devgn film eyes a bumper Saturday, crosses 95 crore

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ajay Devgn's Drishyam The Conclusion delivered a record-breaking start at the box office. The film released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and registered the fourth-highest advance booking collection for opening day by a Hindi film. All eyes are now on the opening weekend as the film looks set for a massive haul, propelled by positive word-of-mouth and reviews. (Also read: Drishyam 3 release review highlights: Ajay Devgn-starrer opens strong, outpaces Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in record run)

Drishyam 3 box office report

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ajay Devgn in a still from the film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Friday, Drishyam 3 delivered a record opening for Ajay Devgn. The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion opened on September 27, and the film went on to collect ₹27 crore before its release. By the end of the day, the film went on to collect ₹66.75 crore net across India. This is the third biggest opening by a Hindi film ever and the biggest in Ajay Devgn’s career.

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 looks rock solid on its second day too. By 7 PM, the film has managed to collect ₹33.45 crore from a total of 11,212 shows. This brings the total collection to ₹95.45 crore so far. Drishyam The Conclusion looks set to easily cross the ₹100 crore mark by tonight

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What records did Drishyam 3 achieve at the box office on its opening day? Drishyam 3 achieved multiple records, earning ₹66.75 crore net in India on its opening day, making it the biggest opener of Ajay Devgn’s career and the third-largest opening for any Hindi film. Why did Drishyam 3 receive positive reviews from audiences and critics? Drishyam 3 received positive reviews due to its engaging storyline, outstanding performances by the cast, and effective direction by Abhishek Pathak, marking an original conclusion to the franchise. How did the advance booking for Drishyam 3 contribute to its box office performance? The advance booking for Drishyam 3 was strong, exceeding ₹50 crore by release day, which contributed significantly to its record-breaking opening day collection, reflecting high audience interest.

{{^usCountry}} The film has the second-biggest opening by a Hindi film this year, behind only Dhurandhar The Revenge. It also has the third-biggest opening in Bollywood history, behind only Dhurandhar 2 and Jawan. It surpassed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar ( ₹30 crore) Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan ( ₹57 crore), and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal ( ₹63 crore) to reach the milestone. About Drishyam 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film has the second-biggest opening by a Hindi film this year, behind only Dhurandhar The Revenge. It also has the third-biggest opening in Bollywood history, behind only Dhurandhar 2 and Jawan. It surpassed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar ( ₹30 crore) Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan ( ₹57 crore), and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal ( ₹63 crore) to reach the milestone. About Drishyam 3 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Drishyam 3 brings back Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from the second part in a cameo.

Drishyam The Conclusion is backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, with Abhishek Pathak returning to direct the third instalment. He has also co-written the film with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak are producing the film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Hindi Drishyam franchise began in 2015 with the remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller. The film quickly won over audiences and went on to collect around ₹110 crore worldwide, making Vijay Salgaonkar a fan-favourite. Drishyam 2, which arrived in 2022, took the franchise a step further and turned out to be an even bigger hit, grossing nearly ₹342 crore worldwide.