Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 37: Ranveer Singh film enters week 6 at ₹1124 crore; shows signs of slowing down

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 37: Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has officially entered its sixth week of release. The film, which had a dream run at the box office, is showing signs of slowing down ahead of the weekend. Here’s how it's faring. Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 37: Ranveer Singh in a still from the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has collected ₹1.37 crore net on Friday as it enters its sixth week, taking its domestic total to ₹1124.01 crore. The film collected ₹674.17 crore in its first week, ₹263.65 crore in its second, ₹110.60 crore in its third, ₹54.70 crore in its fourth and ₹19.52 crore in its fifth week. The numbers for the fifth week, ranging from ₹5.20 crore to ₹1.55 crore, suggest the film’s momentum might be slowing. However, with competition from Bhooth Bangla and Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 this weekend, it remains to be seen if the film’s collections perk up again.

The curious case of Rakesh Bedi’s ₹ 1 crore reward Rakesh Bedi, who played Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, has been widely praised for his performance. A report by Bollywood Hungama recently claimed that the actor was paid around ₹50 lakh for both films. ‘Deeply touched’ by his effort for the role, the film’s producers, B62 Studios and Jio Studios, supposedly offered him a ₹1 crore reward.

Even as this news gained ground, Rakesh remarked to NDTV, “Kayi log mujhe ye bata rahe hain ki mujhe production house se Dhurandhar ke baad ₹1 crore mila hai. Toh bhaiya woh kahan pada hai, kiske ghar mein rakha hai, kiski jeb mein hai, mujhe bata do yaar kahan kisi ne gaad ke rakha hai. Bata do taaki main jaake le loon kyunki mere account mein toh abhi tak nahin aaya hai.”

(Translation: There are reports that I have received ₹1 crore from the production house after Dhurandhar's success. Please tell me, where is that money? Who has it? Who has pocketed it? Please tell me who has buried it where so that I can go and get it because it's not in my account yet.)

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and others. The franchise has collectively grossed over ₹3000 crore worldwide, making it a first for Indian cinema.