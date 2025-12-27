Drishyam 3 producer says Akshaye Khanna left film despite signing agreement: ‘Dhurandhar success has gone to his head’

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is currently enjoying the spotlight as the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar, continues to make waves at the box office. Amid this, reports emerged claiming that the actor was no longer part of Drishyam 3. Now, the film’s producer, Kumar Mangat Pathak, has not only confirmed Akshaye’s exit but has also criticised the actor for backing out just 10 days before the shoot. Akshaye Khanna demanded to wear wig in Drishyam 3, left film just 10 days before shoot.

Drishyam 3 producer blasts Akshaye Khanna for leaving film

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat Pathak said that the makers had signed an agreement with Akshaye Khanna for the film after locking in his fees following multiple rounds of renegotiation from the actor’s side. He further revealed that Akshaye had insisted on wearing a wig for the film, but director Abhishek Pathak convinced him otherwise, explaining that it would not be practical due to continuity issues, as Drishyam 3 is a sequel.

The producer added that Akshaye initially understood the director’s point and agreed to drop the demand. However, Kumar Mangat Pathak claimed that some people around the actor advised him that he would look smarter if he wore a wig, following which Akshaye raised the request again. He stated that despite the director being willing to discuss the matter further, Akshaye eventually stepped away from the film.

The producer remarked, “It’s important to note that the Drishyam franchise is fronted by Ajay Devgn. Chhaava is a Vicky Kaushal film along with Akshaye. The same goes for Dhurandhar – it's Ranveer Singh’s film. If Akshaye does a solo film, it won’t even collect ₹50 crores in India. Forget the lifetime; if he thinks he has become a superstar, then he should try mounting a superstar budget film with some studio and see who greenlights his film with that kind of budget. Some actors do ensemble cast films, and after those movies become big hits, they start thinking that they are the star. That’s exactly what has happened with him. He thinks he’s a superstar now. Success has gone into his head. He told us, ‘Dhurandhar is working because of me’. He needs to understand that multiple factors worked in favour of Dhurandhar.”

Kumar Mangat Pathak then added, “When he heard the script in his Alibaug farmhouse, he liked it so much that he told us, ‘Yeh ₹500 crore ki film hai. Maine life mein aisi script nahin suni hai (This is a ₹500 crore film, I have never heard such a script in my life)’. He even hugged Abhishek and the writer. Then, we had negotiations, after which we agreed on the fees. We even signed the agreement. He even got an advance while we paid the designer for his clothes. And then 10 days before his shoot, he declined to work on the film.”

The producer confirmed that Jaideep Ahlawat has now replaced Akshaye Khanna in the project, calling him a better actor and a better person. Kumar Mangat Pathak claimed to have suffered losses due to Akshaye’s behaviour and revealed that legal action has been initiated, with a legal notice sent to the actor, to which he has yet to respond.

Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar

This development comes amid Dhurandhar’s strong box office performance. The spy action film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has collected ₹1003 crore worldwide and has become Bollywood’s highest-grossing film in India, earning ₹647 crore net domestically. In the film, Akshaye plays Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait, and his performance has been applauded by viewers and critics alike.

About Drishyam 3

Recently, the makers of Drishyam 3 announced the film’s release date, confirming that the Ajay Devgn-starrer will hit theatres on October 2, 2026. Ajay Devgn, along with Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Tabu, will reprise their roles. The film is currently under production.