Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rajat Kapoor says he is ‘still standing behind Tabu’ in Drishyam 3, there's ‘no arc’ to his character

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 06:08 am IST

Rajat Kapoor, who plays the civilian husband to Tabu's cop in the Drishyam movies, spoke about how there's no change in his character in an interview.

Actor Rajat Kapoor will soon reprise his role as Mahesh Deshmukh, a civilian husband to a cop named Meera Deshmukh, played by Tabu in the third instalment of the Drishyam franchise. In an interview with SCREEN, Rajat spoke about how his role in the Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran-starrer has ‘no arc’.

Tabu and Rajat Kapoor play a couple mourning their dead son in Drishyam 3.
Tabu and Rajat Kapoor play a couple mourning their dead son in Drishyam 3.

Rajat Kapoor on his role in Drishyam 3

Rajat was asked about his role in Drishyam 3, which he described as a ‘cop husband’. Both his and Tabu’s characters play parents who are grieving and trying to find the truth about their son’s death. When asked about it, he replied ‘nonchalantly’ while laughing, “There’s nothing to crack. I was standing behind Tabu, that’s it. There’s no arc. I’m still standing behind Tabu.” This was in response to being asked if the threequel would give an arc to his character.

The actor also commented on how he has played variations of government officers, from a Senior Income Tax officer in Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 to the Directorate General of Police in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders. Talking about the roles, he said, “Oh man, income tax, CBI, that’s where I’m stuck at. It’s not just a cop role. You’re playing a character in the script. So, you’re just reacting to the situation. But the problem with playing a generic cop of this kind, and not like Nawaz’s, because he’s got a role, is that you’ve got nothing to do.”

The Drishyam franchise

Drishyam is an original Malayalam franchise helmed by Jeetu Joseph and starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead roles. The films follow the story of a family reeling from an unforeseen incident involving harassment and murder. The Hindi version of the threequel is helmed by Abhishek Pathak. The final film in the instalment is slated for release on October 2, 2026, in Hindi. A release date for the Malayalam version has not been announced yet.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rajat Kapoor says he is ‘still standing behind Tabu’ in Drishyam 3, there's ‘no arc’ to his character
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On