Rajat Kapoor says he is ‘still standing behind Tabu’ in Drishyam 3, there's ‘no arc’ to his character

Actor Rajat Kapoor will soon reprise his role as Mahesh Deshmukh, a civilian husband to a cop named Meera Deshmukh, played by Tabu in the third instalment of the Drishyam franchise. In an interview with SCREEN, Rajat spoke about how his role in the Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran-starrer has ‘no arc’. Tabu and Rajat Kapoor play a couple mourning their dead son in Drishyam 3.

Rajat Kapoor on his role in Drishyam 3

Rajat was asked about his role in Drishyam 3, which he described as a ‘cop husband’. Both his and Tabu’s characters play parents who are grieving and trying to find the truth about their son’s death. When asked about it, he replied ‘nonchalantly’ while laughing, “There’s nothing to crack. I was standing behind Tabu, that’s it. There’s no arc. I’m still standing behind Tabu.” This was in response to being asked if the threequel would give an arc to his character.

The actor also commented on how he has played variations of government officers, from a Senior Income Tax officer in Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 to the Directorate General of Police in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders. Talking about the roles, he said, “Oh man, income tax, CBI, that’s where I’m stuck at. It’s not just a cop role. You’re playing a character in the script. So, you’re just reacting to the situation. But the problem with playing a generic cop of this kind, and not like Nawaz’s, because he’s got a role, is that you’ve got nothing to do.”

The Drishyam franchise

Drishyam is an original Malayalam franchise helmed by Jeetu Joseph and starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead roles. The films follow the story of a family reeling from an unforeseen incident involving harassment and murder. The Hindi version of the threequel is helmed by Abhishek Pathak. The final film in the instalment is slated for release on October 2, 2026, in Hindi. A release date for the Malayalam version has not been announced yet.