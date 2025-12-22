Drishyam 3 release date announced: Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar to return to big screens on October 2

The makers of Drishyam 3 have announced the release date of Ajay Devgn’s heavily anticipated film. On Monday morning, the makers shared an announcement that the film will be released on October 2, a date that holds special significance in the franchise’s plot. Drishyam 3 will see Ajay Devgn return as Vijay Salgaonkar.

Drishyam 3 release date out

A new promo announced that Drishyam 3 will release in theatres on October 2, 2026, four years after part 2 hit the big screens. Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar. Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor have also been announced to return, while Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, who play Ajay’s children, will also return. There is no news if Akshaye Khanna, who played a cop in Drushyam 2, is part of the film or not yet. An official statement on the trailer is expected sometime in 2026. The shooting of the film is currently underway and is expected to wrap in the first half of next year.

About the Drishyam franchise

Drishyam, a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, was a 2015 film that followed Vijay Salgaonkar, a mild-mannered family man from Goa who uses his wits to help his family escape the clutches of the law after a murder occurs in their house. The film, directed by Nishikant Kamat, was a huge success, earning ₹197 crore worldwide. Its success spawned a sequel that released in 2022, and was an even bigger hit. Drishyam 2 earned ₹345 crore worldwide. Plans for Drishyam 3 were announced immediately afterwards.

Drishyam 3 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The Malayalam version of Drishyam 3, starring Mammootty, is also expected to release in 2026.