Paresh Rawal reveals he was offered a role in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 but rejected it: ‘Maza nahin aaya’

Actor Paresh Rawal has revealed that he was offered a role in Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, but he turned it down. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Paresh said that though the script was 'very good', he didn't like the role offered to him. Paresh Rawal spoke about Drishyam 3 starring Ajay Devgn.

Paresh Rawal says he rejected Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3

Paresh said that he didn't find the role offered to him in the film suitable. “Yes, the makers did approach me. But I didn’t feel that the rule was suitable for me. Maza nahin aaya (it wasn't fun) (on reading about my part). But the script is very good. I was really impressed. But even in a compelling script, you need a role that you feel excited about. Warna maza nahin aayega (Or else you won't have fun).”

About the Drishyam franchise

Drishyam 3, which will star Ajay along with Shriya Saran, will be directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Kumar Mangat. It is the a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, which was directed by Nishikant Kamat, and Drishyam 2 released in 2022. The 2015 crime thriller is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal. The actor is also currently shooting for the Malayalam version of Drishyam 3.

The teaser of Drishyam 3 was scheduled to release this month, but was delayed. Citing its sources, Times Now News had reported, "There is an understanding between the makers of the Malayalam franchise, Jeethu and Antony, and the Hindi remake’s producer Kumar Mangat. Apparently, one of the adaptation clauses states that the Hindi team cannot make any announcement about their film’s content without the permission of the original makers."

"After Mohanlal announced the shoot, the Hindi counterpart’s makers announced that their film would release on October 2, 2026. This sudden date announcement did not go down well with Antony and Jeethu. Following this episode, the clause came into effect," it added.

Paresh Rawal's films

Paresh was last seen in the horror comedy film Thamma starring Ayushmann Khuranna and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is produced by Maddock Films' head Dinesh Vijan and filmmaker Amar Kaushik. He has Hera Pheri 3, The Taj Story, Bhooth Bangla, and Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.