Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi review: This Sanjay Mishra film has gentle concept, weighed down by predictable writing

ByRishabh Suri
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 03:57 pm IST

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi offers a tuneful score but is let down by a weak script. Despite good intentions, it fails to engage.

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi
Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Mahima Chaudhary, Vyom Yadav, Pallak Lalwani
Director: Siddhant Raj Singh
Rating: ★★

Some films sound nice on paper, as a concept, maybe even just as a one-liner. Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi, despite how hard it tries, belongs to that category.

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi review: Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary in a still from the movie.
Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi review: Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary in a still from the movie.

What is the plot?

It is a sweet idea, no doubt. The story of this Siddhant Raj Singh directorial revolves around widower Durlabh Prasad (Sanjay Mishra), father to Murli (Vyom). Murli’s girlfriend’s family opposes their marriage because there is no woman in Durlabh’s household. This prompts Murli to find his father a new wife, and himself, a mother. Enter Babita Singh (Mahima Chaudhary).

The problem is that beyond this setup, very little actually happens. The film moves along, making you chuckle only by the odd one-liner. The funniest moment arrives when Durlabh, trying to explain Babita’s presence to another character, sums it up with, “Samajh le Mahima Choudhary hai.” One only wishes the rest of the film had been written with the same wit.

The story itself loses steam fairly quickly. The conflicts never quite feel like conflicts, and the narrative moves mechanically towards a predictable wrap-up. Even the central love story between Babita and Durlabh fails to convince, lacking both emotional depth and chemistry.

The music, however, comes as a pleasant surprise. It is consistently tuneful, and once you notice the composer’s name, it adds up. Anurag Saikia, who also composed the viral Insta hit Ishq Hai, brings a softness to the film that the writing otherwise struggles to provide.

Performance report card

Performance wise, Sanjay Mishra is clearly let down by a script that does little to tap into his acting range. Mahima Choudhary is given a role that echoes the same independent, restrained beats she played in her recent film The Signature. Vyom puts in a sincere effort to make his character endearing, but the writing never fully allows that connection to form. The rest of the cast does what is required, nothing more.

Overall, Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi is driven by good intentions, but intentions alone do not make for engaging cinema. What could have been a warm exploration of companionship ends up as a film that remains underwhelming in execution.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shaadi review: This Sanjay Mishra film has gentle concept, weighed down by predictable writing
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On