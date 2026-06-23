Eetha teaser: Shraddha Kapoor is ‘toofan’ as she plays legendary lavani artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Watch

The much-awaited teaser of Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha was released on Monday. The actor portrays legendary tamasha and lavani artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar in the film. It is directed by Laxman Utekar, who previously helmed the Vicky Kaushal-starrer blockbuster Chhaava.

Eetha teaser

Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Eetha.

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The teaser begins with lavani artistes giving a performance. However, they are soon stopped by an angry crowd, who demand Eetha to come on stage. Meanwhile, visuals show Eetha backstage getting ready for her performance while being nine months pregnant. She soon goes into labour and is seen in agony as she goes through painful labour cramps. A voiceover asks Eetha to skip the performance as she may die, but she insists because she wants to set a precedent, and is seen returning to the stage right after giving birth to her child.

The following visuals show Eetha’s influence in the industry and her power over the audience. She is seen walking among a crowd who cheers her on. The teaser ends with the voiceover calling her a “toofan”.

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{{^usCountry}} Eetha teaser goes viral before release {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eetha teaser goes viral before release {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The teaser of Eetha was screened alongside Cocktail 2 in theatres. However, shortly afterwards, clips from the teaser released in theatres began going viral on social media, raising anticipation among fans regarding the film. Following the clips going viral, Shraddha Kapoor shared her look from the film by sharing two photos on Instagram. In both the photos, she is seen dressed in traditional Maharashtrian sarees. She captioned the post, "Taiyaar ho... Aa rahi hai #EETHA. Teaser out in 2 hours. Stay tuned." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teaser of Eetha was screened alongside Cocktail 2 in theatres. However, shortly afterwards, clips from the teaser released in theatres began going viral on social media, raising anticipation among fans regarding the film. Following the clips going viral, Shraddha Kapoor shared her look from the film by sharing two photos on Instagram. In both the photos, she is seen dressed in traditional Maharashtrian sarees. She captioned the post, "Taiyaar ho... Aa rahi hai #EETHA. Teaser out in 2 hours. Stay tuned." {{/usCountry}}

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About Eetha

The film follows Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a renowned Marathi Tamasha and Lavani performer who rose from humble beginnings to become one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated folk theatre artists. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Anant Joshi, and others. It is co-produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

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This isn't Shraddha's first collaboration with Maddock Films. She plays the lead role in their hit franchise Stree. In fact, she was last seen in their 2024 film Stree 2, the film was a massive success at the box office, earning over ₹880 crore.

It will release in theatres on August 28.

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