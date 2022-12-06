Egyptian actor Yousra touched by Shah Rukh Khan’s words for her at Red Sea Film Fest, says he's ‘loved for a reason'

Egyptian actor and singer Yousra revealed how touched she was by Shah Rukh Khan's words for her during the opening night festivities of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last week. Both Yousra and Shah Rukh were feted at the festival for their contribution to cinema through their work. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says he is lucky to be the face of Indian cinema at global events: 'I shamelessly say...')

In a video shared by a Twitter user, Shah Rukh was seen on the main stage called Yousra, "beautiful", "elegant" as well as "a legend from Egypt". Yousra, who sat in the audience, stood up to acknowledge the honour. "I have to ask for a hug later," he said. When it was her turn on the stage, Yousra reminded him that she was still waiting for that hug.

Later, when the actor spoke to the press, she got emotional about how his words made her feel. The translated subtitles state, "I was surprised by his words... that (honour) has a special meaning for me. I mean, I was honoured in many places around the world. And I'm so grateful for that. But when Shah Rukh Khan said my name, described me in a very beautiful way, he really touched my heart."

She added, "Although we've met each other two or three times before... But I didn't expect that he's going to say something about me... And his words were so special for me as special as he is. He's so loved for a reason! Despite how brilliant [an] actor and multitalented he is, but Shah Rukh Khan... on an another level. He has an incredible class, especially when you're around him, you can feel it. So, I really, really love him! I love him on a human level, not only for his talent."

The veteran Egyptian actor made her television debut in 1979 and soon appeared in films too. She released her first album as a singer in 2002. Shah Rukh will return to the big screen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan in January 2023. He will feature alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the action film.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.