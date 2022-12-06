Shah Rukh Khan says he is lucky to be the face of Indian cinema at global events: 'I shamelessly say...'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, where he represented India. In a new interview, he spoke about being fortunate to promote Indian films at a global level. He also admitted he loved receiving awards. Also read: As Shah Rukh Khan receives Red Sea award, Priyanka Chopra claps for him from audience

Shah Rukh received an honorary award to ‘recognise his exceptional contribution to the film industry’ at the festival. Only a few weeks ago, he had also bagged an award in Shahraj. He was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award for his works as the' international icon of cinema and culture'.

Talking about winning his latest award at Red Sea Film Festival, Shah Rukh said in a recent conversation with TV presenter Raya Abirached, “I shamelessly and brazenly say I like awards. I like the whole idea because it’s not for a specific job that I have done. I have been trying to make people happy for the last 32 years, sometimes successfully, sometimes not, but I feel nice.”

“I sometimes feel being recognised for this work is not something individual, it’s for the film industry in India. I am very fortunate and lucky that I get chosen in places to be the face of the Indian film industry. I am just very happy that I can go and tell the stories of Indian films and how we make cinema to the rest of the work and bring it forth, hopefully, people will see them more around, whether I am in those films or not,” he further added.

A video from the interaction has now surfaced online. Reacting to which, a fan wrote in the comment section, "I love him so much how kind!!" Others dropped red heart emojis.

Besides Shah Rukh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol and Sonam Kapoor were among the attendees at the Red Sea Film Festival. Shah Rukh will be next seen in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will be released next year. He also has Jawan and Dunki.

