As Shah Rukh Khan receives Red Sea award, Priyanka Chopra claps for him from audience. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan received an award at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Thursday and also cheering for him from the audience was actor Priyanka Chopra. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted glimpses of Priyanka clapping for Shah Rukh from her seat as he walked to the stage to receive his award. (Also read: Sharon Stone gasps, screams ‘oh my God’ as she spots Shah Rukh Khan next to her. Watch)

Shah Rukh received an honorary award to ‘recognise his exceptional contribution to the film industry’. As he walk to the stage in his full black suit, the video telecast of the ceremony also caught Priyanka sitting in the front row. She wore a shimmery golden outfit and styled her hair in mermaid waves. As everyone cheered for Shah Rukh around her, she, too, clapped for him.

Shah Rukh and Priyanka have previously worked together in Don and Don 2. They are also rumoured to have dated for a short while, however, neither ever spoke about it.

After receiving the award, Shah Rukh said, “I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It's wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I'm looking forward to celebrating the region's talent and being a part of this exciting film community. Film is a unifier because it transits shared human experiences across cultures. You like a film because it stirs your emotions, be it in whatever language or culture it is from. And Thank God for subtitles. It brings all that is human to the fore and it shows perhaps better than any other art, how despite the immense diversity of the world we live in, our basic pursuits and emotions are the same.”

"Cinema celebrates diversity. It doesn't stop short of fully exploring differences. And doing so, in the most beautiful fashion, it teaches us not to be afraid of those differences," he added.

Also at the ceremony, Sharon Stone was a little starstruck on seeing Shah Rukh next to her. The sweet moent was also caught on camera as she exclaimed ‘oh my God’ on seeing her.

