Sharon Stone gasps, screams ‘oh my God’ as she spots Shah Rukh Khan next to her. Watch

Published on Dec 02, 2022 09:52 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan was at the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday and even Sharon Stone couldn't help but gasp at the sight of him.

Shah Rukh Khan and Sharon Stone at the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Shah Rukh Khan enthralled many at the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday, including Hollywood star Sharon Stone. A video from the event shows Sharon looking at Shah Rukh with awe on spotting him right next to her. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca, proud fans react)

In the video, as the host introduces Shah Rukh Khan to the audience, Sharon gasps at first and then exclaims ‘oh my God!’ She was seen in a beige dress with black gloves on her hands. She clutched her chest as she screamed while sitting in her chair. Shah Rukh spotted her reaction and bent down to give her a kiss on her cheek.

Watch the moment here:

Shah Rukh and Kajol attended the Red Sea Film Festival as their blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the opening film. In one of the clips, SRK is seen singing Tujhe Dekha Toh song from DDLJ for Kajol. He also delivered his famous line from Baazigar for Kajol.

SRK also received a special honour at the Red Sea Film Festival.

"I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It's wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I'm looking forward to celebrating the region's talent and being a part of this exciting film community. Film is a unifier because it transits shared human experiences across cultures. You like a film because it stirs your emotions, be it in whatever language or culture it is from. And Thank God for subtitles. It brings all that is human to the fore and it shows perhaps better than any other art, how despite the immense diversity of the world we live in, our basic pursuits and emotions are the same," he said after receiving the award.

"Cinema celebrates diversity. It doesn't stop short of fully exploring differences. And doing so, in the most beautiful fashion, it teaches us not to be afraid of those differences," he added.

He will be seen next in Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki.

shah rukh khan
