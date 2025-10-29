Search
Wed, Oct 29, 2025
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 9: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa film shows slump, earns 51 crore

Ritika Kumar
Oct 29, 2025 10:09 pm IST

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 9: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's film sees a slump on the second Wednesday.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 9: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has shown a steady run at the box office despite facing stiff competition from Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma. On day 9, the film saw a slump with earnings of 51 crore, according to Sacnilk.com.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 9: Harshvardhan Rane's film faced a tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma.

Ek Dewaane Ki Deewaniyat 9 days collection breakdown

The romantic drama opened strongly, collecting 9 crore on its first day and maintaining momentum through its opening week. After earning 7.75 crore on Wednesday and 6 crore on Thursday, the collections slightly dipped to 5.5 crore on Friday.

However, the film bounced back over the weekend, raking in 6.25 crore on Saturday and 7 crore on Sunday. The second week began on a slower note with 3.5 crore on Monday, followed by a partial recovery on Tuesday at 4.5 crore. By its ninth day, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat added another 2.22 crore, bringing its total India net collection to 51.72 crore.

Film's occupancy report

In terms of occupancy, the film maintained a nationwide average of 13–15%. Mumbai (15.67%), Pune (18.67%), Lucknow (19%), and Jaipur (18%) recorded the strongest performances, while Hyderabad and Bhopal had lower turnout rates, under 10%. Afternoon and evening shows performed better than morning screenings, particularly in Pune and Ahmedabad.

Thamma Vs Ek Deewane clash

Releasing alongside Thamma during the festive Diwali weekend, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat held its own. While Thamma dominated multiplexes with its quirky humour and connection to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Harshvardhan Rane’s emotionally charged performance and the film’s soulful music resonated deeply with audiences in Tier-2 cities. The clash between the two contrasting genres, romance and horror-comedy, has kept the box office buzzing, marking a strong festive season for Bollywood.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
