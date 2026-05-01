...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ek Din box office collection day 1: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi film collects less than 1 crore; fails to beat Loveyapa

Ek Din box office collection day 1: Sunil Pandey's Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi-starrer lags behind films such as Loveyapa and Love Story. 

May 01, 2026 10:10 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
Advertisement

Ek Din box office collection day 1: Sunil Pandey's romantic drama Ek Din was released in theatres on May 1. The film starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi had a dull opening on Friday. The film’s opening has failed to beat the openings of films such as Loveyapa (2025) and Love Story (2021).

Ek Din box office collection

Ek Din box office collection day 1: Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in a still from the film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Ek Din collected 0.81 crore net in India on its opening day. The film had an overall 14% occupancy. The Junaid-Sai film had a lukewarm opening when compared to other romances.

For context, Junaid’s theatrical debut Loveyapa, which did not fare well at the box office, had a 1.15 crore opening. Sai’s hit Telugu film Love Story collected 9.05 crore on its opening day. And the film is nowhere close to Hindi cinema’s best-performing romantic drama Saiyaara (2025), which had a 21.50 crore opening.

About Ek Din

Ek Din is a romantic drama film directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions. The film marks Sai’s debut in Bollywood and is Junaid’s second theatrical release. It is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. Initially scheduled for release in November 2025, it was pushed to May.

 
sai pallavi Junaid Khan
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ek Din box office collection day 1: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi film collects less than 1 crore; fails to beat Loveyapa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.