Eklavey Kashyap: Creativity knows no boundaries

Updated on Sep 30, 2022 07:13 PM IST

Seen in College Romance 3 and Code M 2, actor Eklavey Kashyap has been enjoying working in India as well as the UK for quite some time now

By S Farah Rizvi

Seen in College Romance 3 and Code M 2, actor Eklavey Kashyap has been enjoying working in India as well as the UK for quite some time now.

“I’m more than happy to be able to work in both the industries. And, that’s how an actor should be. Creativity knows no boundaries so where ever I get an opportunity to perform with all my heart, you will find me there,” says the youngster who is basking in the success of his latest OTT series.

Talking about his UK connect, the Tuesdays & Fridays (2021) actor adds, “Having trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Shakespeare’s Globe London, I had been associated with Dundee Rep Theatre as a lead for the musical Oor Wullie (2020). I have a strong penchant for art and drama, this continues to fuel the actor in me. Both the industries, be it Bollywood or UK, are known for their legendry work on the global stage and that’s what matters.”

The actor adds, “As far as my comfort as an artiste is concerned, I am absolutely okay with both the canvases. Here in Hindi industry people are way too serious for their craft, so much so that life takes a back-seat for them. But in the West it is life first and rest follows. But being an Indian, that too from a city like Panipat, I too keep work first (laughs).”

Talking about his next releases Kashyap says, “Currently, I’m busy prepping for Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal and my next release will be CAT with Randeep Hooda. Also, because good offers are coming my way so I am giving my all to make the best of it.”

