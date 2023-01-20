Ekta Kapoor calls Radhika Madan's comment on TV industry ‘sad and shameful’, praises Sayantani Ghosh

After actor Sayantani Ghosh, producer Ekta Kapoor is the latest celebrity to react to Radhika Madan's comment on the work culture of television industry. Ekta called Radhika's comments ‘sad and shameful’. (Also read: Sayantani Ghosh slams Radhika Madan's comments about TV industry)

Ekta reposted a video of Sayantani commenting on Radhika's statement. She wrote with it, “Sad and shameful actors have no respect for their roots Kudos @sayantanighosh0609.”

Ekta Kapoor's post about Sayantani and Radhika Madan.

Radhika, in a recent interview, recalled working 48-50 hours a shift during her years as a TV actor. She said whenever she asked for the script, she was told, “Aap set pe chalo, script garma garam aa rahi hai (You just reach the sets, script will be freshly printed)”. She said directors used to make changes at last minute and whichever director was free, he would come to shoot. Radh also said that whenever she had anything to say about her character, she was told by the director that they would think about it when they make a film, and not a TV serial.

Sayantani had reacted to the interview on Instagram and was recently asked about it during an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan. She said, “We also have Mouni Roy, she is a dear friend of mine, and in the interviews I have listened, there is a certain grace that she began her career from TV, that I didn’t find in Radhika’s clip. She and many others look down upon TV, you shouldn’t do that, I feel. My problem is don’t treat TV as a stepping stone.”

Several TV actors also reacted to Sayantani's comments on Radhika. “Well said,” commented Anita Hassanandani. Karanvir Bohra said, “Well said @sayantanighosh0609 what she said wasnt wrong, but the way she said was demeaning ..... @radhikamadan you should have been a Lil more sensitive about this...aapko kya lagta hai, filmo mein aibe nahi hai (What do you think? Making films comes without all this)?” Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya said, “Sayantani I completely agree with your views and admire the way you have addressed the issue.” Actor Nilu Kohli said, “After working in films, I realize that they also have a timeline and not all films can spend 'days' discussing a scene.and only because actors like 'us' from TV are used to it, we perform under all conditions!!We TV actors know our job and am proud of this!”

Radhika's latest release was Aasman Bharadwaj's Kuttey with Arjun Kapoor and Tabu. Sayantani is known for TV series like Ghar Ek Sapnaa and Naagin.

