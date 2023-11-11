Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash: Bhumi Pednekar goes old school, Ananya Panday dons pink, Kriti Sanon opts for boho look

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 11, 2023 08:48 AM IST

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash also had Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Balan, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Esha Deol and Abhay Deol join in the festivities.

Producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a star-studded Diwali bash on the occasion of Dhanteras on Friday and almost the entire film and TV industry made sure to attend the bash. Among those who stole the show at the party were Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in pink. Also read: Kiara Advani decks up in red, joins Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal for a Diwali bash

Ananya, Kriti, Bhumi steal attention

Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party.

Ananya Panday wore a shimmery soft pink narrow lehenga paired with a strapless blouse. She wore little jewellery that went well with the look. She had her hair in soft curls and let her attire steal the attention. Bhumi arrived in a silk saree tied in a seedha pallu style. She paired it with a tiny blouse and a choker necklace. Kriti Sanon too made an appearance at the party in a black lehenga with a backless top. She had her hair tied in a neat bun and accentuated her look with a necklace and earrings.

Vidya Balan, Disha Patani, Sunny Leone attend bash

Vidya Balan opted for a maroon and golden saree and arrived with husband Sidharth Roy Kapur. Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal also attended the party. While Ali was in a bandhgala, Richa wore a sharara for the party. Guneet Monga with husband Sunny Kapoor, Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber, Mouni Roy with husband Suraj Nambiar were also among the guests. Jawan actor Ridhi Dogra and Disha Patani turned up in silk green outfits.

Esha Deol had a reunion with cousin Abhay Deol at the bash. The two were smiling wide as they posed together for the paparazzi. Many couples also arrived hand in hand for the bash. While she was in a grey outfit, Abhay was in a shirt and denim look. Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi also attended the party.

Nargis Fakhri also made a rare appearance at the party. She was spotted in a orange lehenga. Shanaya Kapoor with parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also made it to the party.

