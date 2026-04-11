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Ektaa Kapoor reveals what guests bring to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s birthday parties: ‘People only offer…’

Ektaa Kapoor revealed people mostly offer blessings to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on their birthday, quashed myths about Bollywood parties. 

Apr 11, 2026 03:56 pm IST
By Riya Sharma
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Bollywood stars often throw lavish birthday parties that turn into star-studded affairs, with several industry colleagues in attendance. In a recent conversation with MK Talks, filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor revealed what people usually take as gifts when attending the birthday parties of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

What gifts do guests give Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Ektaa Kapoor talks about what guests bring for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on their birthdays.

When asked what people bring as gifts for stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Ektaa said, “People don’t usually carry gifts to birthdays, especially for big names like Salman or Shah Rukh Khan. What would you even take to their birthdays? I actually don’t attend many birthdays. On my own birthday, I go to Tirupati and don’t invite anyone. If you ask normally what one gives at a big person’s birthday, I’ve mostly seen that people only offer blessings.”

She added, “This impression about the film industry, that expensive gifts are exchanged, people drink heavily, and party all the time, is not true. In fact, you won’t find a more boring industry than this. The film industry is the most boring industry.” She further explained that everyone sleeps by 8 pm, wakes up early, and eats less food to focus on work and health. She added that the industry is not as glamorous or wild as people imagine.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

ekta kapoor salman khan shah rukh khan
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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