Ektaa Kapoor reveals what guests bring to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s birthday parties: ‘People only offer…’

Bollywood stars often throw lavish birthday parties that turn into star-studded affairs, with several industry colleagues in attendance. In a recent conversation with MK Talks, filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor revealed what people usually take as gifts when attending the birthday parties of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

What gifts do guests give Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Ektaa Kapoor talks about what guests bring for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on their birthdays.

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When asked what people bring as gifts for stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Ektaa said, “People don’t usually carry gifts to birthdays, especially for big names like Salman or Shah Rukh Khan. What would you even take to their birthdays? I actually don’t attend many birthdays. On my own birthday, I go to Tirupati and don’t invite anyone. If you ask normally what one gives at a big person’s birthday, I’ve mostly seen that people only offer blessings.”

She added, “This impression about the film industry, that expensive gifts are exchanged, people drink heavily, and party all the time, is not true. In fact, you won’t find a more boring industry than this. The film industry is the most boring industry.” She further explained that everyone sleeps by 8 pm, wakes up early, and eats less food to focus on work and health. She added that the industry is not as glamorous or wild as people imagine.

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{{^usCountry}} Last year, when Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday, the actor hosted a star-studded party attended by celebrities including Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Rani Mukerji. Several videos and photos from the event surfaced online. About Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, when Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday, the actor hosted a star-studded party attended by celebrities including Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Rani Mukerji. Several videos and photos from the event surfaced online. About Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ektaa is currently busy promoting her upcoming production, Bhooth Bangla. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Tabu in key roles, among others. The trailer of the horror-comedy brought back nostalgia as Akshay and Rajpal recreated some of their iconic dialogues in the film. However, fans were not entirely pleased with it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ektaa is currently busy promoting her upcoming production, Bhooth Bangla. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Tabu in key roles, among others. The trailer of the horror-comedy brought back nostalgia as Akshay and Rajpal recreated some of their iconic dialogues in the film. However, fans were not entirely pleased with it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The film marks Akshay and Priyadarshan’s reunion after over a decade. Previously, the duo collaborated on films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). Fans have high expectations from Bhooth Bangla with Akshay and Priyadarshan reuniting. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10; however, due to the Dhurandhar wave, it was postponed. It is now set to release on April 17, with paid previews beginning from 9 pm on April 16. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film marks Akshay and Priyadarshan’s reunion after over a decade. Previously, the duo collaborated on films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). Fans have high expectations from Bhooth Bangla with Akshay and Priyadarshan reuniting. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10; however, due to the Dhurandhar wave, it was postponed. It is now set to release on April 17, with paid previews beginning from 9 pm on April 16. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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