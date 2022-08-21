Ektaa Kapoor takes legal action against fake casting calls using her name: 'Have never demanded money from any aspirant'

On Sunday Ektaa Kapoor and her production ventures, Balaji Telefilms Ltd and ALT Digital Entertainment issued a statement against fake casting agents demanding money from acting spirants. The company is also taking necessary legal steps in the matter and meanwhile, urged people to report any suspicious casting call to them. (Also read: When Ekta Kapoor said she wasn't allowed to enter the sets of Jeetendra's films)

Their official statement on social media read, “It has come to our notice that some people have been falsely representing using forged documents to claim themselves as casting agents for Balaji Telefilms Ltd and/or ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd in order to make monetary and other gains. Balaji Telefilms Ltd has filed police complaints against such people.”

It continued, “Any acting aspirant, dealing with such people, shall do so at his/her own risk and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Ms Ektaa R Kapoor shall not be held responsible/liable for any loss or damages this incurred. It is hereby clarified that Balaji Telefilms Ltd, ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Ms. Ektaa R Kapoor have never demanded nor will demand money from any aspirant.”

It also added a helpline mail id to report any such fraud case. “In the event, you find a casting call suspicious kindly inform us immediately with the details of such agents on our official email id balajicasting@balajitelefilms.com.”

Ektaa Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

Ekta Kapoor is the daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. She is the joint managing director and the creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited, which is running since 1994. Later in 2017, she launched ALT Balaji after the success of their subsidiary company, Balaji Motion Pictures. In the latest, she co-produced Taapsee Pannu’s film Dobaaraa alongside Sunir Kheterpal, Shobha Kapoor and Gaurav Bose. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film was released on August 19.

