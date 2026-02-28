Ektaa Kapoor warns against fake casting calls misusing Balaji Telefilms’ name: ‘Strongly condemn any attempt to exploit’
Ektaa Kapoor took to Instagram to share a note from Balaji Telefilms, issuing a public warning about fraudulent casting calls being circulated in its name.
Producer Ektaa Kapoor, who heads Balaji Telefilms Limited, has pressed an alarm against fake casting call posts being circulated by fraudulent handles falsely claiming association with her production house. She issued a clarification, saying that the impersonators have been illegally asking for “registration fees” and audition charges from aspiring actors and directors.
Ektaa issues a clarification
On Friday, Ektaa took to Instagram to share an official note from her banner, Balaji Telefilms, issuing a public warning about fraudulent casting calls being circulated in its name. The production house clarified that it never charges any fee for auditions, registrations, or role confirmations.
She posted the statement with a caption that read, “Official Notice: Beware of fake casting calls. Always verify. Stay informed.”
In the statement, the production house put spotlight on many social media accounts “misusing” their corporate identity to “publish false casting opportunities for our upcoming TV serials, web series, and motion pictures”.
The note read, “Balaji Telefilms Limited hereby issues this formal clarification to notify the general public that several unauthorized individuals and fraudulent social media accounts are currently misusing our corporate identity to publish false casting opportunities for our upcoming TV serials, web series, and motion pictures.”
“We unequivocally disassociate ourselves from these unrelated entities and strongly condemn any attempt to exploit the ambitions of aspiring actors and directors through such deceptive practices. Please be advised that Balaji Telefilms never solicits registration fees, "audition charges," or any monetary deposits, nor do we ever issue formal agreements without conducting prior in- person meetings at our official premises,” it added.
The banner clarified that “all legitimate recruitment and casting for our projects are conducted exclusively through our verified channels and official casting directors”. “Therefore, we urge the public to exercise extreme caution, verify all credentials, and refrain from sharing personal data or funds with any unverified representatives claiming to act on our behalf,” read the statement further.
More about Ektaa
Ektaa is daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. In 2019, Ektaa welcomed her first child through surrogacy on January 27 and named him after Jeetendra’s original name, Ravie Kapoor.
Over the years, Ektaa has produced several popular shows on the small screen, from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Kahin Toh Hoga to Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. She has also produced several Hindi films through Balaji Motion Pictures, including The Dirty Picture, Lootera, Main Tera Hero, Dream Girl, Crew, and The Sabarmati Report.
