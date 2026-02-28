Ektaa Kapoor warns against fake casting calls misusing Balaji Telefilms’ name: ‘Strongly condemn any attempt to exploit’

Producer Ektaa Kapoor, who heads Balaji Telefilms Limited, has pressed an alarm against fake casting call posts being circulated by fraudulent handles falsely claiming association with her production house. She issued a clarification, saying that the impersonators have been illegally asking for “registration fees” and audition charges from aspiring actors and directors. Ektaa Kapoor is daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. (Instagram/Ekta Kapoor)

Ektaa issues a clarification On Friday, Ektaa took to Instagram to share an official note from her banner, Balaji Telefilms, issuing a public warning about fraudulent casting calls being circulated in its name. The production house clarified that it never charges any fee for auditions, registrations, or role confirmations.

She posted the statement with a caption that read, “Official Notice: Beware of fake casting calls. Always verify. Stay informed.”

In the statement, the production house put spotlight on many social media accounts “misusing” their corporate identity to “publish false casting opportunities for our upcoming TV serials, web series, and motion pictures”.

The note read, “Balaji Telefilms Limited hereby issues this formal clarification to notify the general public that several unauthorized individuals and fraudulent social media accounts are currently misusing our corporate identity to publish false casting opportunities for our upcoming TV serials, web series, and motion pictures.”