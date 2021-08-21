Emraan Hashmi remembers meeting Chehre co-star Amitabh Bachchan as a child: 'He pulled my cheeks'

Emraan Hashmi will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in Rumi Jafry's Chehre. While Emraan is rarely starstruck, he said he he let Amitabh know just how much he admires him.

In Chehre, Emraan plays a man who lands on the doorstep of Amitabh Bachchan's character on a particularly story night. Amitabh plays a man with a fascination for murder mysteries. Him and his friends trap Emraan's character at the house. This is the first time Emraan has teamed up with Amitabh.

Speaking about working with Amitabh Bachchan and his admiration for him, Emraan Hashmi said in an interview to Bollywood Hungama that their connection goes many years back. "I was actually awestruck and I had told him that too. The history of my conversations with Mr Bachchan, in my household, started with my mother. She told me how he pulled my cheeks when I was five years old. He was shooting for Naseeb at a hotel at Bandstand. My mother used to work there as a manager. She was going by, with me in her arms and Mr Bachchan had pulled my cheeks," he said.

"I was so obsessed with his films. I even told him that I have watch Sholay, Natwarlal about 50-100 times. I used to not eat lunch after coming back from school till I got to see a rerun of Mr Bachchan’s films," he added.

Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor, is scheduled to release in cinema halls on August 27.

Expressing happiness about the decision to release the movie in the theatres, Emraan told PTI, "This is also my first film with Mr Amitabh Bachchan so I wanted to do everything right. Our producer, Anand Panditji too assured us of a theatrical release with all safety measures in place and has kept his promise. We all fell in love with cinema because of the magic that it creates in the cinema halls. And that is why, films that deserve the big screen should settle for nothing less. I am eager to see people come back to the theatres with the thrilling surprise we have in store for them with Chehre."