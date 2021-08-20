Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani reveals their 'true story' of 'falling madly in love', says he used to bully her

Film producer Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani has revealed the 'true story' of how they fell 'madly in love'. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Karan shared a series of the pictures from their wedding party.

In the pictures, Rhea Kapoor wore an off white sleeveless dress and matched it with a long jacket. She kept her hair loose and had minimal makeup. Karan Boolani opted for a dark, striped suit over a blue shirt. He captioned the post, "True story: we met on a movie set, she was new, I tried to bully her, ended up falling madly in love."

Reacting to the post, Rhea's father actor Anil Kapoor dropped several fire emojis. Her cousin and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor commented with a bunch of heart emojis.

Earlier this week, Karan had shared a picture from their wedding ceremony. He had captioned it, "Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that i would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here's to us and everything that awaits us together."

Rhea got married to her longtime boyfriend Karan on August 14 at Anil's home in Mumbai's Juhu. Two days later, Rhea's family organised a bash for the couple. The functions were attended by Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and other family members.

Rhea also treated her fans to several pictures from her wedding festivities. Sharing their pictures, she had captioned a post, "I wanted to run away and get married in my living room. Thank you for making that possible @twelvetomatoes@ranipinklove @ranipinkgifts @reelsandframes@djajmumbai @indianaccent."

Rhea is the second child of Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor. She has produced movies such as Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding.