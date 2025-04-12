Emraan Hashmi says people initially thought he could only kiss on screen, not act; perception changed after Shanghai

Actor Emraan Hashmi spoke about the time when he was praised by the audience for his acting skills in films and not only kissing. Talking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, The Ranveer Show, Emraan shared that during "a high point" in his career, he received much love as well as flower bouquets and gifts. Emraan Hashmi in a still from the 2012 film Shanghai.

Emraan Hashmi opens up about high point in his career

When asked about that period, Emraan said, "It was from 2008- to 2013. I had given like four to five back-to-back blockbuster films such as Jannat 2, Raaz 2, Raaz 3, The Dirty Picture, Murder 2, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai woh saari films (all those films). Phir mujhe ek critically acclaimed film mili jo average thi box office mein (Then I got a critically acclaimed film which was average in the box office)."

Emraan on being praised for acting post Shanghai

Emraan shared how this critically acclaimed film, Shanghai, made people praise his acting skills. He said, "Par logo ko laga ki, 'Accha humein toh laga ki yeh sirf kiss karta hai onscreen par, lekin isko acting bhi aati hai (But people thought, 'We thought he can only kiss onscreen but he can act too'). The film was Shanghai. I got critical acclaim. I got the best of both worlds. At that time, my career was at a high point in terms of success. Experiences have always been good. Throughout my career, I have had enriching experiences."

About Shanghai

Shanghai (2012) is a political thriller film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It also starred Farooq Shaikh, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Prosenjit Chatterjee. It is a remake of 1969 French film Z. Shanghai received critical acclaim upon its release. However, it wasn't considered a commercial success.

About Emraan's career

Emraan has starred in many films such as Murder, Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Chocolate, Kalyug, Gangster, Awarapan, and Jannat. He was also part of Tum Mile, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Ungli, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Mumbai Saga, Selfiee, Tiger 3 and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Emraan will be next seen in Ground Zero in which he will essay the role of a BSF officer, Narendra Nath Dubey. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film will hit the theatres on April 25. Sai Tamhankar is also a part of the film.