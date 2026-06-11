Emraan Hashmi's Haridwar shoot sparks row after locals object to ‘Cafe and Bar’ signboard; viral video surfaces

Actor Emraan Hashmi is currently in the holy city of Haridwar shooting for his next movie. However, the film crew has run into major trouble with the local residents after a video from the shooting location went viral online. The problem started because the crew built a temporary set for a scene. They put up a signboard that read "Cafe & Bar" on the set. A heated argument quickly broke out between the residents and the film's production team, with locals demanding that the sign be taken down immediately out of respect for the city's religious sentiments.

What led to the controversy?

Haridwar shoot row: Emraan Hashmi's film set draws local protests.(PTI)

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According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, a major controversy broke out in Haridwar during a film shoot over a fictional set built by the production crew. The team had set up a fake restaurant to shoot a specific scene for their project. However, the problem started when they put up a large, highly visible signboard on the set that read "Cafe & Bar."

As soon as local residents and members of various Hindu organisations noticed the sign, they became deeply upset and strongly objected to it.

Haridwar is widely recognised as one of the holiest pilgrimage cities in India, a place where alcohol is strictly banned and deeply frowned upon due to its sacred religious status. The protesters argued that putting up a sign with the word "Bar" on it, even if it was just for a movie, was inappropriate. They felt it showed a total lack of respect and deeply hurt the religious feelings of the people and devotees connected to the holy city.

Viral video captures tense exchange

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{{^usCountry}} The situation on the set eventually calmed down, but not before videos of the confrontation flooded social media. In the widely shared footage, you can see the movie's crew members and security guards stepping in, trying their best to control the angry crowd and de-escalate the tension. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation on the set eventually calmed down, but not before videos of the confrontation flooded social media. In the widely shared footage, you can see the movie's crew members and security guards stepping in, trying their best to control the angry crowd and de-escalate the tension. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While the film's lead actor, Emraan Hashmi, is nowhere to be seen in the viral clips, a spokesperson from the production team is clearly visible, actively speaking with the protesters to try to pacify them. According to local reports, the entire dispute was finally resolved when the crew agreed to remove the word "Bar" from the signboard, which immediately satisfied the protestors and allowed things to return to normal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the film's lead actor, Emraan Hashmi, is nowhere to be seen in the viral clips, a spokesperson from the production team is clearly visible, actively speaking with the protesters to try to pacify them. According to local reports, the entire dispute was finally resolved when the crew agreed to remove the word "Bar" from the signboard, which immediately satisfied the protestors and allowed things to return to normal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What s next for Emraan? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What s next for Emraan? {{/usCountry}}

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Emraan Hashmi will next star in the anticipated sequel Awarapan 2. The movie is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2026, as a sequel to the original 2007 Awarapan.

However, Awarapan 2 will not have an easy, undisputed run at the box office. Instead, it is heading straight into a massive theatrical showdown. Sunny Deol’s upcoming drama, Batwara 1947, has also been officially locked in for a release on the exact same day.

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