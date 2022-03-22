Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Entertainment news live updates: Rani Mukerji celebrates birthday, Sushmita Sen spotted with Rohman Shawl
Live

Entertainment news live updates: Rani Mukerji celebrates birthday, Sushmita Sen spotted with Rohman Shawl

  • Entertainment news live updates: All from Anil Kapoor to Karan Johar attended Rani Mukerji's birthday bash, Sushmita Sen spotted with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.
Check out latest entertainment news. 
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 11:59 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Tuesday began with several pictures from Rani Mukerji's birthday bash shared by her industry friends. Videos of Sushmita Sen stepping out with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl also surfaced online. Check out all the updates from the world of entertainment here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 22 Mar 2022 11:59 AM

    Gully Boy rapper dies at 24

    Gully Boy actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi have mourned the death of Dharmesh Parmar better known as rapper MC Tod Fod. He died at the age of 24. Read full report here.

  • Tue, 22 Mar 2022 11:58 AM

    Sushmita and ex-boyfriend seen together for first time post-breakup

    Actor Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were spotted together in Mumbai for the first time after their break-up in December last year. Read full report here.

  • Tue, 22 Mar 2022 11:41 AM

    Rani Mukerji celebrates birthday

    Actor Rani Mukerji celebrated her 44th birthday with her friends including filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Anil Kapoor, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and casting director Shanoo Sharma. Read full report here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rani mukerji sushmita sen rohman shawl the kashmir files anil kapoor
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.