Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde reacts to contestants mixing her pronouns, tells Kaaranvir Bohra: 'Imagine I called you she'

Saisha Shinde has questioned her fellow contestants on Lock Upp for not asking her what pronouns she likes to be referred to as. She was known to the fashion world and Bollywood as Swapnil Shinde before she came out as a transwoman and renamed herself Saisha in January 2021. Saisha told her co-contestants that it bothers her when they accidentally refer to her as he. Also Read| Lock Upp's Saisha Shinde jealous of Anjali Arora: 'I don't like it when she holds Munawar Faruqui's hand'

In a new promo of Lock Upp shared on Alt Balaji's Instagram handle, captioned "Saisha said it! PERIOD," she points out that no contestant except Kaaranvir Bohra has asked her about her pronouns.

"Kitne logo ne yaha puchke jaane ki koshish ki hai ki mere pronouns kya hain except for KV (Who here has tried to know what are my pronouns, except for KV). I am supposed to tell which I am telling, right, phir log bolenge ki hamara kaam nhi hai puchna (then people will say that it's not our job to ask)," she said.

Saisha could be seen referring to a recent incident where she was referred to as he, as she explained, "It's just that you have to understand for me it gets annoying when I have to correct someone four times, six times, ten times. And it's just a coincidence ki kal raat ko hi maine isse (Nisha Rawal) baat ki ki 'Nisha he/she, he/she bahot ho raha hai (I am getting called as he/she repeatedly).' To jab bhi koi he bolta hai, to mere saamne aayena aa jaata hai (whenever someone refers to me as he, a mirror comes in front of me), that maybe I am not she yet, which is why everyone is still calling me he."

She pointed out to Kaaranvir that he has referred to her as he by mistake, and added, "But I am glad this happened because at least they can see that a trans woman will go through so much pain just for something as simple as he and she. Imagine KV that I called you she, her. Imagine if I called Poonam he, him all the time." Kaaranvir agreed with Saisha's opinion and admitted, "it'll get irritating."

Instagram users also agreed with Saisha's comments, with one writing, "YES! Respect the person’s pronouns!!!!!! This show is addressing a lot of important topics!!"

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana Ranaut's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends at 10.30 pm. The show recently introduced a new contestant- TV actor Chetan Hansraj.

