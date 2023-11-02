Esha Deol shares pics with her daughters and mom Hema Malini; celebrates 42nd birthday with havan at home

Esha Deol shared a bunch of photos on her 42nd birthday. The actor posed with her daughters Radhya and Miraya Takhtani in a picture. She also posed along with mother-actor Hema Malini in some photos. Sharing the pictures on Instagram on Thursday, Esha gave a glimpse of her special day and how she celebrated it with a havan at home with her mom and daughters. Also read: Hema Malini shares unseen pics with Dharmendra from her 75th birthday bash

Esha Deol's birthday post

Esha Deol shared family photos on her birthday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor was decked up in a pink kurta set as she posed outside her family home in Mumbai. Hema Malini and her granddaughters Radhya and Miraya also wore cream ethnic outfits. Hema kissed Esha's cheek in one of the photos. In her caption, Esha wrote, “Love and gratitude to all for the lovely birthday wishes and blessings coming my way. As always started my morning with a havan at home with my mother and my darling daughters.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Esha, who is the elder daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, often shares pictures with her family. Last month, she took to Instagram to share a glimpse of herself and Hema as they visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. The mother-daughter duo posed with actor Rani Mukerji in one of the pictures.

Days earlier, Esha had shared a bunch of videos and pictures from Hema Malini's grand birthday celebration, which had everyone from Madhuri Dixit to Salman Khan in attendance.

Esha's recent projects

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor, who has previously done action films such as Dhoom (2004) and Dus (2005), was recently seen in the web series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, which premiered earlier this year. Esha's film Ek Duaa (2021), her first project as a producer, received a special mention at the 69th National Awards, which were announced in August 24.

Sharing the poster of the film, Esha Deol wrote at the time on Instagram, “Over the moon as my film Ek Duaa has won at the 69th National Awards. As a producer and actor in this film to get this recognition in the non-feature special mention award means the world to me. The subject of our film is about female foeticide, save the girl child and for this to get recognition at the National awards is so overwhelming.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON