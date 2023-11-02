Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Esha Deol shares pics with her daughters and mom Hema Malini; celebrates 42nd birthday with havan at home

Esha Deol shares pics with her daughters and mom Hema Malini; celebrates 42nd birthday with havan at home

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 02, 2023 04:33 PM IST

Happy birthday Esha Deol: On her 42nd birthday today, the actor shared pictures with her mother Hema Malini and daughters Radhya and Miraya Takhtani.

Esha Deol shared a bunch of photos on her 42nd birthday. The actor posed with her daughters Radhya and Miraya Takhtani in a picture. She also posed along with mother-actor Hema Malini in some photos. Sharing the pictures on Instagram on Thursday, Esha gave a glimpse of her special day and how she celebrated it with a havan at home with her mom and daughters. Also read: Hema Malini shares unseen pics with Dharmendra from her 75th birthday bash

Esha Deol's birthday post

Esha Deol shared family photos on her birthday.

The actor was decked up in a pink kurta set as she posed outside her family home in Mumbai. Hema Malini and her granddaughters Radhya and Miraya also wore cream ethnic outfits. Hema kissed Esha's cheek in one of the photos. In her caption, Esha wrote, “Love and gratitude to all for the lovely birthday wishes and blessings coming my way. As always started my morning with a havan at home with my mother and my darling daughters.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Esha, who is the elder daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, often shares pictures with her family. Last month, she took to Instagram to share a glimpse of herself and Hema as they visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. The mother-daughter duo posed with actor Rani Mukerji in one of the pictures.

Days earlier, Esha had shared a bunch of videos and pictures from Hema Malini's grand birthday celebration, which had everyone from Madhuri Dixit to Salman Khan in attendance.

Esha's recent projects

The actor, who has previously done action films such as Dhoom (2004) and Dus (2005), was recently seen in the web series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, which premiered earlier this year. Esha's film Ek Duaa (2021), her first project as a producer, received a special mention at the 69th National Awards, which were announced in August 24.

Sharing the poster of the film, Esha Deol wrote at the time on Instagram, “Over the moon as my film Ek Duaa has won at the 69th National Awards. As a producer and actor in this film to get this recognition in the non-feature special mention award means the world to me. The subject of our film is about female foeticide, save the girl child and for this to get recognition at the National awards is so overwhelming.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
esha deol hema malini
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP