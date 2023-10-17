Inside Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash: Dream Girl feeds cake to Dharmendra, dances to her own songs

Hema Malini's immediate family was with her as she celebrated her 75th birthday in Mumbai on Monday. She cut her birthday cake with husband Dharmendra and daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol standing by her side. Ahana's husband Vaibhav Vohra also stood in a black suit with her. They all cheered and clapped for her as she cut her birthday cake. She fed a piece of cake to Dharmendra first before Esha Deol went on to feed her a piece of cake too. Also read: Rekha dedicates Kya Khoob Lagti Ho to Hema Malini on her 75th birthday, grooves with her on stage. Watch Hema Malini with Dharmendra, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at her birthday bash.

There were live performances of Hema's hit numbers at the party. Hema, too, grooved to Tune O Rangeele Kaisa Jaadu Kiya on stage. A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Hema's cake-cutting ceremony. She looked lovely in an embroidered lavender saree paired with diamond jewellery. Dharmendra was in a navy blue suit and tie. While Esha wore a shimmery yellow gown for the party, Ahana was in a saree.

Commenting on the video, a fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Dream Girl ,Hema Malini, beautiful as ever.” Another said, “Her beauty is evergreen.”

Dharmendra flew from the US, Esha Deol's birthday post for Hema

Ahead of her birthday, Hema had told Hindustan Times in an interview that Dharmendra had flown from the US for her birthday celebration. "He is here for my birthday, and the biggest gift he gives me is spending time with us," she said with a smile.

Wishing her during the day, Esha had shared two pictures with her mom, one of which showed her kissing her on the cheek. She wrote along with the pictures on Instagram, “Happy birthday mamma. Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse.. A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer, honest politician & the list can just go on & on … you are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini.. stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong. I love you.”

