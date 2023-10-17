Rekha dedicates Kya Khoob Lagti Ho to Hema Malini on her 75th birthday, grooves with her on stage. Watch

Hema Malini's birthday bash in Mumbai on Monday was a star-studded affair with several of her industry colleagues, friends and family members in attendance. Inside videos from her 75th birthday celebration show how it was totally a night to remember with the birthday girl grooving to her hit numbers. A video shows Rekha and Hema dancing to Kya Khoob Lagti Ho on stage. Also read: Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan attend Hema Malini's 75th birthday party in Mumbai. See pics Rekha and Hema Malini danced to Kya Khoob Lagti Ho at the latter's birthday bash.

Rekha and Hema groove on stage

The video shared by a fanpage on Instagram shows Rekha gesturing to suggest that she dedicates the song to Hema who looks stunning at 75. While Hema decked up in a lavender heavily embroidered sheer saree for her big day, Rekha arrived in an embroidered ivory sari and her signature jewellery and makeup. They also had a small conversation on stage as the music played.

Commenting on the video, a fan wrote, “Golden era girls....they have given so much to Bollywood & public entertainment in their time as a great heroine.” Another called them a “Stunningly gorgeous duo”. One more reacted, “Man I can’t get over their sarees… how gorgeous.” “Cute Rekha ji & Hema ji” read a coment. A fan also commented for the two actor, “God bless You Hema and Rekha ji!!!!”

Hema Malini grooved to Tune O Rangeele as well

In another video, Hema grooved on stage to her hit song Tune O Rangeele Kaisa Jaadu Kiya as a singer sang the song live on stage. The party was lit with live performances on her hit numbers.

Hema's grand birthday bash also had her film colleagues like Jaya Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure, Jackie Shroff, Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan joining her in the celebration. The younger brigade including Salman Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Vidya Balan, Shilpa Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit and many others were also in attendance.

Hema Malini's birthday celebration in Mathura in advance

Earlier during the day, Hema had shared pictures from her birthday celebration in Mathura during the weekend. She is a member of the Lok Sabha from the Bharatiya Janata Party, representing Mathura constituency. Sharing pictures of her being honoured at an event, she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I had a birthday get together in Mathura - lunch with the sadhus and sants of the many ashrams and temples there and received their blessings. Some photos of the event.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON