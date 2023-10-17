Hema Malini shares unseen pics with Dharmendra from her 75th birthday bash: His presence throughout was my blessing

Actor Hema Malini, who celebrated her birthday in Mumbai with a big bash on Monday, has now shared several pictures. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Hema also posted photos of her husband-actor Dharmendra and dedicated a note to him. (Also Read | Jaya Bachchan poses for paparazzi at Hema Malini birthday party, tells them ‘itna direction mat dijiye’. Watch) Hema Malini and Dharmendra at her birthday party.

Hema shares pic with Dharmendra, pens note

In the pictures, Hema sat next to Dharmendra as she rested her hand on his knees and also shared a conversation. They looked at each other and smiled too. Sharing the photos, Hema captioned the post, "16/10/23 was indeed a platinum day in my life and the birthday party at the Aurika hotel in the evening was a big success. Dharamji’s presence throughout was my blessing."

Hema poses with Jaya, Salman, Rani in party pics

Hema also posted photos with Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Jeetendra and Jaya Bachchan. She wrote, "All my esteemed guests responded to my invitation in spite of their busy schedules and their presence made me so happy. Here are some photos of the evening."

Hema also posted photos as she posed along with Esha Deol, Subhai Ghai, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Vidya Balan, Rakesh Roshan, Raveena Tandon, Madhoo and others. For her special day, Hema wore a pink saree and matching blouse. Apart from them, Rekha, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher, among others also marked their presence at her birthday celebrations.

Hema shared several pictures on X.

Esha's birthday note for mom Hema

On the special day, Esha penned a note and shared pictures wishing her mother on her 75th birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday mamm. Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse.. A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer, honest politician & the list can just go on & on..."

She also added, "You are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini ..stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong. I love you." In the pictures, Esha gave a peck on her mother's cheek and also hugged her.

