Esha Deol keeps low profile during first outing after dad Dharmendra’s death, taken aback by paparazzi’s question to her

Actor Esha Deol was seen in public for the first time since the demise of her father, veteran actor Dharmendra, on November 24. The actor acknowledged the paparazzi and briefly posed for photos, but refrained from interacting further, choosing not to respond when photographers asked about her well-being. At the airport, Esha was spotted in an understated all-black ensemble.

On Tuesday, Esha was seen at Mumbai airport as she departed from the city. This was her first public spotting after the death of her father Dharmendra.

At the airport, Esha was spotted in an understated all-black ensemble, featuring a fitted black crew-neck T-shirt paired with matching black pants. She accessorised with aviator sunglasses and minimal gold jewelry, including a bracelet and ring.

As she made her way toward the airport security check-in, paparazzi asked her to slow down and strike a pose for the cameras. She agreed and posed for them.

While she paused briefly for the cameras, Esha kept a solemn expression, drawing the photographers’ attention. When one photographer asked her, “Kaise ho aap (how are you)?", Esha was caught off guard and surprised by the question. Visibly taken aback, she raised her hand in a questioning gesture, indicating asking what kind of question is this. Following this, she folded her hands and walked inside the airport.

Earlier this month, Esha took to social media to share that she is slowly taking steps to resume her work commitments while grieving the loss of her father. In a note shared on her Instagram Stories, Esha wrote, “I had kept a few work commitments on hold for a long time, which I would be posting & sharing with you all now in the coming days. Please understand me as a human & most importantly as a daughter who is still grieving the loss of her most loving, precious father. A loss I would never get over.”

“If I had things my way, I would wish to not be on this platform for some time and just take a break. But I can't do that. So try & be kind and understanding. Thank you for the love & support always... love you all,” she added.

Dharmendra died on November 24, days before his 90th birthday on December 8. The actor was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier in November and was recuperating at home. He was cremated in Mumbai on November 25. He will be seen on screen for the final time in the war drama Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis tells the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, one of the youngest recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, who displayed extraordinary courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The film is slated to release on January 1, 2026.