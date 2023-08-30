Esha Deol reacts to dad Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘I’m his daughter…'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres last month and one of the scenes that caught the audience's eye was the kiss between veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Now, talking to Zoom, Dharmendra's daughter-actor Esha Deol has reacted to her father's kissing scene. (Also Read | Hema Malini says she's ready to kiss like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Esha on Dharmendra's kissing scene

Esha Deol talked about dad Dharmendra's kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Esha told Zoom, "There is a barrier or age for love or kissing—who said so? He is the coolest! He is so handsome. Papa, by nature, is very romantic; he will do his shayari and everything. He has always been that way. Shabana Ji is fantastic, and I have a huge soft spot for Jaya Aunty. Karan Johar is amazing; it was shot beautifully, and they are all professional actors."

Esha also responded to a question on whether she watched the film as Dharmendra's daughter or an audience member. She said, "No! A lot of portions I couldn't watch like an audience member because I am his daughter; there were a lot of emotional scenes, and it wasn't easy, but I wanted to watch the film."

Sunny had also spoken about the scene

During a recent press conference, Sunny Deol talked about his father’s romantic scene in the film, as quoted by news agency ANI, “I believe my genes come from my father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. We'll keep going because it's all in our genes. Didn't you see Papa recently in that film, and he had a beautiful romantic scene. This is in our genes."

Dharmendra too opened up on the scene

When Dharmendra was asked during the success party of the movie about it, he replied, as quoted by ANI, “Bahut mazaa aaya (It was fun). I am receiving messages from the people and I said, 'Ye to mere daaye haath ka kaam hai kuch baaye haath se karvana ho vo bhi karva lo (This is easy for me, if there is something difficult make me do that too)."

Shabana talked about the scene

Shabana Azmi told PTI, "I think the maximum comments that I'm getting are like, 'Oh wow, we would have never imagined you in this kind of role and you carry it out with such grace'. Grace is the word that comes up often. You're not prepared for it in any way at all... But I am like 'why is this so surprising'... An actor who has a strong woman image, why is it not possible that she can also be a romantic person? It's not like strong women don't have any romantic bones in their body. I think it's the deliciousness of it that has taken people by surprise and they just adore it. It's the younger generation that's really doing all the clapping and cheering." In her view, the kiss generated so much debate probably because "it's such an unexpected thing".

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. In the movie, Alia Bhatt's Rani and Ranveer Singh's Rocky meet each other while searching for the connection that their respective grandparents once shared. The Shabana-Dharmendra romance plays out to old Hindi songs in the film.

