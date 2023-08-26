Hema Malini says she's ready to kiss like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'Bilkul karenge'

Hema is ready to kiss onscreen

When asked in the interview if she'd be comfortable kissing onscreen, like Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, she replied in the affirmative, "Kyun nahi karenge, bilkul karenge. (Why not, why won’t I) If it is nice, if it is relatable and gels with the film, maybe I can.” She also added that she still hasn't watched the Karan Johar film yet.

A couple of weeks ago, when Hema was asked to react to the kiss, she told Zoom, "I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it.”

Dharmendra also reacted to the kiss in an interview to News18, "I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time, they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too, people had appreciated it.”

Hema and Dharmendra

Hema has worked with Dharmendra in films like Sholay, Razia Sultan, and Seeta Aur Geeta. The two got married in 1980. They have two daughters, Esha Deol, who is also an actor, and Aahna Deol.

Dharmendra, 87, was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in a role opposite Shabana Azmi. He played the grandfather of the protagonist Rocky, played by Ranveer Singh. He will next be seen as Shahid Kapoor's grandfather in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming untitled romantic film, also starring Kriti Sanon and Dimple Kapadia. He'll also be seen in Sriram Raghavan's war drama Ikkis, also starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Hema Malini, a Member of Parliament from Mathura, was last seen in Ramesh Sippi's long-delayed 2020 romantic comedy Shimla Mirchi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON