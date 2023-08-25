Hema Malini addresses family dynamic with Sunny, Bobby Deol, not going to Karan Deol's wedding

Last month Esha Deol hosted a special screening of her half-brother Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Now, in an interview with News 18 Showsha, Hema Malini has opened up about the bond that her daughters Ahana and Esha share with Dharmendra's sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. She said that the family dynamic has been such that they do not like 'to take pictures and immediately put it up on Instagram' but they have always been together. (Also read: Esha Deol hosts special screening of Gadar 2, poses with brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol. Watch) Hema Malini also reacted to the massive success of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

What Hema Malini said

In the interview with News 18 Showsha, Hema Malini said, “I am feeling very happy, I do not feel it is something new because it is very normal. Many times they keep coming home and all but we do not publish it anywhere, we are not the type to take pictures and immediately put it up on Instagram. We are not that kind of a family. We are all very much together, always together. Any problem we are always together with each other. So, the press got it and it is nice, they are happy about it, and I am also happy.”

She further also talked about the huge success of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2,and said, “Massive success because people love Sunny a lot. They wanted him. I also told him, ‘You have to do the best one now. Karna parega (do it now) and he was like, ’Ha ha main karunga (Yes, I will do it).' He is very sweet you know. He did this picture and I am so thrilled about it.”

Hema also attended the speculation around her not attending Karan Deol's wedding. She said there was a reason she could not be a part of the wedding but Sunny and Bobby have been coming to her house for Raksha Bandhan ‘from the beginning’.

Esha and Hema Malini didn't attend wedding

Dharmendra was first married to Prakash Kaur, with who he has sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and daughter Ajieta and Vijeta. With his second wife, Hema Malini, he has daughter Esha and Ahana. Recently, eyebrows were raised when Hema Malini and Esha Deol did not attend the wedding of Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol. However, Esha did wish the new couple on their wedding. "Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness (red heart and evil eye amulet emojis),” she wrote. Responding to her, Karan wrote on his Instagram Story, “Thank you so much.”

A few days later, Dharmendra took to Instagram to post an old picture with Esha and wrote, “Esha, Ahana, Hema and all my darling kids ……loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart……age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you ……..but…” Esha replied back, saying, “Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally and you know that. Cheer up and always be happy and healthy. Love u."

