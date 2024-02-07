When Esha Deol revealed Bharat felt neglected by her after second child: ‘It falls on you to keep the romance alive’

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation recently in a joint statement. They share two daughters – Radhya and Miraya. Talking about parenting, Esha had once shared how Bharat would be ‘cranky’ and irritated by her after Miraya's birth as the actor could no longer give him time and manage his needs. Also read: Esha Deol, husband Bharat Takhtani head for separation Esha Deol in photo with husband, Bharat Takhtani and their daughter, Radhya.

Esha on not giving attention to Bharat

Esha, in her book, Amma Mia: Stories, Advice and Recipes from One Mother to Another, wrote, "After my second baby, for a short while, I noticed that Bharat was cranky and irritated with me. He felt that I wasn’t giving him enough attention. It is very natural for a husband to feel this way because at that time, I was consumed with Radhya’s playschool fiasco and feeding Miraya, and I was also between writing my book and dealing with my production meetings. So, he felt neglected. And I immediately noticed the error of my ways. I remembered the times when Bharat had asked me for a new toothbrush, and it had slipped my mind, or when his shirts hadn’t been pressed or when I sent him off to work without bothering to check what he’d been given for lunch."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Esha Deol: Bharat is different

"He’s a man of very few needs, and if I couldn’t look after him, there was something wrong. I quickly made sure to rectify it. Bharat is different; he tells me directly, to my face, if he senses a problem. But there may be men who are not so forthcoming. It falls on you to keep the romance alive. I figured that I hadn’t gone out for date nights or a movie with him in a while. So I decided to step out of my tracks, loosen my bun, wear a nice dress and go out with him on the weekends", the Dhoom star added in the book.

Esha and Bharat

Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. In a joint note, Esha and Bharat said, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected." Esha was last seen in Ek Duaa.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.