Esha Deol recalls how Dharmendra once dressed her in frock, put kohl in her eyes as she cried for Hema Malini

Actor Esha Deol is close to her father, veteran actor Dharmendra. On the occasion of Father's Day on June 20, Esha recalled a fond memory from her childhood.

Esha is Dharmendra and Hema Malini's elder daughter. She also has a younger sister, Ahana Deol. Speaking to a leading daily, Esha talked about a memory from her childhood when she woke up to find Hema not at home. As she started crying, Dharmendra took on daddy duties and dressed her up for the day.

"There is one memory that is absolutely hilarious. I still remember it because I was around the age where I could remember things. We were all on a vacation abroad and my mom had gone out shopping a little early in the morning. I woke up with only papa in the room and started crying looking for mumma. He consoled me saying he was there and that he will do everything for me. He bathed me, combed my hair, made me wear a party frock, put kajal in my eyes, and gave me an oily hairstyle. My mom walked in to find me all dressed up at nine in the morning. That was really cute," she said.

Esha added that because Dharmendra would always be busy with film shoots, they never celebrated Father's Day together in her childhood. However, now if he is in Mumbai, the family pays him a visit with cakes and gifts.

Dharmendra lives at a farmhouse near Lonavala while Hema and his daughters live in Mumbai. Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur also have four children together--sons Sunny and Bobby Deol and daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta.

Dharmedra recently announced a sequel to Apne with Sunny and Bobby. Sunny's son Karan Deol is also expected to be a part of the new movie.