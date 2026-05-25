Esha Deol reunites with ex-husband Bharat Takhtani as they enjoy a ‘top-tier gossip session' with friends. See pic

After separating in 2024, actor Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani were recently seen together at a close-knit gathering with friends. The former couple posed together alongside their mutual friends during what appeared to be a relaxed afternoon get-together.

Esha Deol's gossip session with Bharat Takhtani and friends

Esha Deol hosted a get-together for friends.

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On Sunday, Esha’s friend Smriti Khanna took to Instagram and shared a photo from a fun gathering hosted by Esha. In the picture, Esha was seen sitting next to Bharat with her hand resting on his shoulder. The photo also featured Smriti, her husband and actor Gautam Gupta, Jackky Bhagnani and fitness coach Satya.

Esha Deol's fun get-together with ex-husband Bharat Takhtani and friends.

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{{^usCountry}} Along with the picture, Smriti captioned the post, “Fun afternoon & top-tier gossip Thank you Esha,” while also mentioning that they missed friends Rakul Preet Singh, Zayed Khan and Malz Khan at the gathering. Esha later reshared the post on Instagram and added several heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the picture, Smriti captioned the post, “Fun afternoon & top-tier gossip Thank you Esha,” while also mentioning that they missed friends Rakul Preet Singh, Zayed Khan and Malz Khan at the gathering. Esha later reshared the post on Instagram and added several heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For the get-together, Esha kept her look simple yet elegant in a white shirt paired with blue jeans, while Bharat opted for a relaxed all-white ensemble with a shirt and trousers. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's separation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the get-together, Esha kept her look simple yet elegant in a white shirt paired with blue jeans, while Bharat opted for a relaxed all-white ensemble with a shirt and trousers. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's separation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She married Bharat in Mumbai in 2012. The couple share two daughters, Radhya, born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019. After more than 11 years of marriage, Esha and Bharat announced their separation in February 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She married Bharat in Mumbai in 2012. The couple share two daughters, Radhya, born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019. After more than 11 years of marriage, Esha and Bharat announced their separation in February 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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In a joint statement shared on social media, they wrote, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will always be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy being respected.” Since then, the two have maintained a cordial relationship.

Earlier too, Esha was seen having a family lunch with Bharat. He was also by her side during a difficult phase following the death of her father, Dharmendra, in 2025.

In September last year, Bharat confirmed that he had found love again with Meghna Lakhani. Meghna had shared pictures from their holiday in Spain, calling it the start of a “new journey”. Bharat later reshared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Welcome to the family.”

About Esha Deol’s new venture

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Meanwhile, Esha recently decided to pursue her passion for interior design and partnered with Mumbai-based real estate developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha for the design of its luxury villa project in Alibaug. She revealed that she shared a love for interior design with her late father Dharmendra and often discussed design ideas with him

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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