Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani arrives at Deol residence to pay respect to Dharmendra in prayer meet

Entrepreneur Bharat Takhtani lent support to his ex-wife, actor Esha Deol, as he arrived at the prayer meet for her late father, Dharmendra. The veteran actor died earlier this week in Mumbai. On Thursday, the Deol family held a prayer meet attended by family and friends from the film industry, and Bharat was seen arriving at the venue. Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol were married from 2012-24.

Bharat Takhtani at Dharmendra's prayer meet

Paparazzi videos show the businessman, dressed in a simple white kurta, arriving at the venue and then being greeted by the members of the Deol family at the entrance.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani tied the knot in 2012 in a low-key ceremony at Mumbai’s ISKCON Temple in 2012. They have two kids together - daughters Radhya and Maya. In 2024, the couple jointly announced their separation after 11 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised later in the year.

Esha is the elder daughter of actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She has worked in successful films like Dhoom, Dus, and No Entry. She took a break from acting after her marriage, and returned a decade later with supporting roles in shows like Rudra and Hunter.

Dharmendra's death

Dharmendra, one of the most popular and successful actors in the history of Hindi cinema, died at his Juhu home on November 24. He was cremated the same day at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in the presence of family and friends. The actor had been unwell for some time and had been hospitalised earlier in the month. He was discharged from the hospital on 10 November, spending the final two weeks of his life at home. Dharmendra’s death at 89 sparked tributes not just from the film industry, but even from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.