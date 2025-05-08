Esha Deol shares update on relationship with ex-husband Bharat Takhtani: ‘I don’t like to think...’

Over a year after announcing her separation from Bharat Takhtani, Esha Deol has opened up about her current relationship with her ex-husband. She revealed that they've developed a new dynamic, adding that she doesn't label herself as a single mom. Also read: Dharmendra sad about Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani separation, wants them to rethink decision for sake of their kids: Report Esha Deol got married to Bharat Takhtani in Mumbai in 2012.

Esha gets candid about life after separation

Esha spoke about her life after her separation in a video posted on a YouTube channel, Mamaraazzi. In the video, Esha was asked about her experience as a single mom to her two daughters with ex-husband, and whether she found it challenging or fulfilling. To this, Esha said that she doesn’t like to think of herself as a single mother.

Esha said, “I don’t like to think of myself as a single mother because I don’t behave like one nor do I let the other person behave that way with me. It’s just that in life, sometimes, due to certain things, roles change. And if it doesn’t work out in a certain equation of what two people were at one point, you must take it upon you, especially when you have children, the two mature individuals must take it upon them to work out in another dynamic but keep the unit together for the sake of the children. And that’s exactly what Bharat and I do.”

Esha also emphasised the importance of mastering time management, sharing her own strategies for balancing work and parenting responsibilities while ensuring quality time with her kids.

She said, “Because without it, if your schedule goes for a toss, it creates guilt and there is mismanagement...For instance, if one day, I have to shoot for 10 or 12 hours, I try and spend at least 4 hours with my daughters with complete dedication. On an off day, I spend the entire day with my kids. I do things that they enjoy so they feel satisfied and fulfilled that I am giving them 100 percent attention. I meet my friends less, I go out less because that the only way to balance it”.

More about Esha Deol’s separation

Esha Deol is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She and Bharat Takhtani were married in Mumbai in 2012. They share two daughters – Radhya, who was born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019.

After more than 11 years of marriage, Esha and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation in February last year. They released a joint statement to share the news with their fans. “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected,” they said in the joint statement.