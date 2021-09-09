Esha Gupta says ‘some actors’ told her she looked too ‘kaala’; she was slotted as 'sexy one' because of her skin tone

Actor Esha Gupta has said that when she started out in the industry, she'd be singled out because of her complexion. Esha said that actors she'd never worked with would advise her to appear fairer.

In an interview, Esha Gupta said that there was a time when makeup artists would deliberately try to mask her dark complexion and that she'd be typecast as the ‘sexy one’ because of how she looked.

She told Bollywood Hungama, "I remember, initially, when I came, there were some actors who I've not even worked with… But they met me and said, ‘Tu apna makeup thoda kaala karti hai, gora kiya kar (Your makeup is very dark, you should make it fairer)’, and I was like, ‘Dude, what?’"

She continued, "There were also makeup artists who'd try to make me fair always, and then they had to paint my whole body, because my body doesn't match my face. So suddenly I'm looking like a clown. I've done two multi-starrers, and they told me, ‘You’re the sexy one', because black, the skin tone that I have, which is considered black in our country, that can only be sexy or negative, and fair skin has to be the girl next door and sharif (honest)."

She said that she hopes things change soon. Esha made her film debut with Jannat 2, opposite Emraan Hashmi. The two multi-starrers that she made a reference to could be Humshakals and Total Dhamaal.

She will next be seen with actors Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab, about the death of a TV actor. Nakaab is directed by Soumik Sen.