Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Esha Gupta says ‘some actors’ told her she looked too ‘kaala’; she was slotted as 'sexy one' because of her skin tone
bollywood

Esha Gupta says ‘some actors’ told her she looked too ‘kaala’; she was slotted as 'sexy one' because of her skin tone

Esha Gupta recalled how some actors would advise her to appear fairer and she'd be slotted as the ‘sexy one’ because of her complexion.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Esha Gupta made her debut with Jannat 2.

Actor Esha Gupta has said that when she started out in the industry, she'd be singled out because of her complexion. Esha said that actors she'd never worked with would advise her to appear fairer.

In an interview, Esha Gupta said that there was a time when makeup artists would deliberately try to mask her dark complexion and that she'd be typecast as the ‘sexy one’ because of how she looked. 

She told Bollywood Hungama, "I remember, initially, when I came, there were some actors who I've not even worked with… But they met me and said, ‘Tu apna makeup thoda kaala karti hai, gora kiya kar (Your makeup is very dark, you should make it fairer)’, and I was like, ‘Dude, what?’"

RELATED STORIES

She continued, "There were also makeup artists who'd try to make me fair always, and then they had to paint my whole body, because my body doesn't match my face. So suddenly I'm looking like a clown. I've done two multi-starrers, and they told me, ‘You’re the sexy one', because black, the skin tone that I have, which is considered black in our country, that can only be sexy or negative, and fair skin has to be the girl next door and sharif (honest)."

She said that she hopes things change soon. Esha made her film debut with Jannat 2, opposite Emraan Hashmi. The two multi-starrers that she made a reference to could be Humshakals and Total Dhamaal. 

Also read: Esha Gupta on being called gareebon ki Angelina Jolie: ‘Yeah, but you’re calling yourself gareeb there’

She will next be seen with actors Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab, about the death of a TV actor. Nakaab is directed by Soumik Sen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
esha gupta mallika sherawat
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rhea gives a glimpse of her first gift from Karan 10 years ago. See pic

Mrunal Thakur says she was once ‘madly in love’ with Virat Kohli

Priyanka Chopra drops hint about her role in The Matrix Resurrections

When Akshay Kumar took his mother to her ‘favourite place in the whole world’
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP