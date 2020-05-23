e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Esha Gupta on being called gareebon ki Angelina Jolie: ‘Yeah, but you’re calling yourself gareeb there’

Esha Gupta on being called gareebon ki Angelina Jolie: ‘Yeah, but you’re calling yourself gareeb there’

Esha Gupta has said that she did get annoyed when people would compare her to Angelina Jolie.

bollywood Updated: May 23, 2020 19:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Esha Gupta says she sometimes saw the resemblance with Angelina Jolie. Both these pictures are Esha’s.
Esha Gupta says she sometimes saw the resemblance with Angelina Jolie. Both these pictures are Esha’s.
         

Being compared to Angelina Jolie could make anyone happy but not when it’s said as a backhanded compliment. Esha Gupta often gets compared to the Hollywood star for her good looks but trolls sometimes get too rude about it.

Esha gets comments on her Instagram posts, calling her ‘gareebon ki Angelina Jolie’. Now, she has revealed how she really looks at these comments. Speaking to Bollywood Life, Esha said, “She’s (Angelina) one of the hottest women. You know what annoys me, well…not anymore, but what used to annoy me was when people would be nasty earlier, and would love to troll…now they’ve become less bitter. However, people would call me, ‘Oh…gareebon ki Angelina Jolie (the poor man’s Angelina Jolie).’ And, I used to say, ‘Yeah, but you’re calling yourself gareeb (poor) there.’ I’m not saying that, I did not ask to look like this, it’s my parents’ production and I look like this.”

Hindustantimes

However, Esha does agree that she sometimes does look like Angelina. “Yeah, I do, but, I’ll be honest, I still don’t see it (the analogy with Jolie’s visage). Well, I may have seen it a couple of times, when people do that collage with two posters. So, at that time, the pictures they actually picked up, even I was like, ‘Okay maybe.’ Also, for me, I’ve always felt that I look like my mother. But, when people say it, and like I said, when they put the pictures together, then I’m like, ‘Yeah, maybe,” she said.

 

Esha currently plays the female protagonist in the new season of the web series REJCTX. She says though she watched the first season of the show, she did not know that Goldie Behl had directed it, until she went to meet the maker.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya says he humiliated her in front of Manoj Bajpayee, makes excuses to avoid meeting his kids

“When I watched the first season of the show, I was watching like an audience and it was an engaging, interesting show. I did not try to find out who the director was. It seemed a fun show about a bunch of college kid, their world, their equation with the professor and so on. When Goldie called me for the part in the second season, I confessed to him, ‘sorry Goldie, I did not know you made the show!’” Esha told IANS.

In the show she portrays the character of an investigating officer assigned to resolve the murder mystery of Professor Anushka Rao. The show also features Sumeet Vyas, Anisha Victor, Ahmed Masi Wali, Ridhi Khakhar, Pooja Shetty, Saadhika Syal, and Ayush Khurrana among others. REJCTX streams on ZEE5.

