Evelyn Sharma is expecting first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi: ‘We are over the moon’

Actor Evelyn Sharma is expecting her first child with her husband, Australia-based dental surgeon Dr Tushaan Bhindi. The news comes less than two months after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on May 15.

Evelyn Sharma, known for her roles in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Yaariyan, said that she and her husband Tushaan Bhindi are excited about her pregnancy. She called the news the ‘best gift’, ahead of her birthday on July 12.

Speaking to a leading daily, Evelyn said, “We are over the moon! This is simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. We look forward to each moment in the future.” The baby will be born in Australia, where she and Tushaan are currently stationed. “We hope to visit our family and friends around the world with our little one when the borders open up,” she added.

Last month, Evelyn shared the news of her wedding with Tushaan by sharing photos from the low-key ceremony. “Mr & Mrs Bhindi. Big big thank you to everyone who made this small ceremony the very best day of our lives!” one of the posts was captioned. Another post said, “A new life. A new start. What’s next?”

Also read | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says Neetu Kapoor will be ‘fab mom-in-law’ to Ranbir Kapoor’s wife: ‘She won’t be interfering’

Post their wedding, Evelyn and Tushaan took off on their honeymoon. They stayed at a luxury hotel in the Whitsundays, Australia. She shared several pictures from the romantic getaway, calling it their ‘best life’.

Evelyn and Tushaan, who first met in 2018 on a blind date set up by a common friend, got engaged in October 2019. He popped the question at the Sydney Harbour Bridge, with a guitarist playing their favourite songs as he went down on one knee and asked her to marry him. She announced the news with a picture of them kissing, with the Sydney skyline in the background.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON