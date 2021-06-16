Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi are honeymooning at this luxury resort in Australia. See pics
Evelyn Sharma has shared pictures from her honeymoon with Tushaan Bhindi.
Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi are honeymooning at this luxury resort in Australia. See pics

  • Newly married couple Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi are on their honeymoon in Australia. Evelyn dropped some pictures from their resort on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 06:18 PM IST

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor Evelyn Sharma has shared new pictures from her honeymoon with Tushaan Bhindi. The couple got married in Australia on May 15.

Sharing photos on Instagram on Wednesday, Evelyn Sharma showed glimpses of the resort they are staying at and also romantic pictures of the two of them. "Forever honeymooning with you," she captioned her post.

Evelyn's fans gave her compliments on her post. "Beautiful Couple," wrote a fan. "Very nice looking," wrote another.


The resort they are staying at is called Qualia. It is right next to the ocean with large swimming pools, luxurious room and tall palm trees giving it a tropical vibe. See more pictures here:

A view of the resort.
A seating area at the resort.
A view from the luxury bathroom.
Speaking to a leading daily, Evelyn had said about her wedding, “There’s no better feeling than being married to your best friend. We’re so excited about spending our life together." She had added, "We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us.”

Tushaan said his wedding plans got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “In times like this, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves; we wanted to keep things simple and straightforward. It was time to make our love and commitment official to the world," he said.

Evelyn and Tushaan got engaged in October 2019. She had announced the news with a picture of them kissing. “Yesss,” the caption of her Instagram post read.

Evelyn shared pictures from their wedding on Instagram last month. It appeared to be a wedding ceremony held in accordance with Christian traditions. Evelyn could be seen in a white gown, while Tushaan wore a tuxedo to the celebrations. She wrote in the caption, "forever," and added a heart emoji.

