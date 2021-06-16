Alia Bhatt drops stylish bathroom selfies, wants you to 'spot the difference'. See here

Actor Alia Bhatt on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a series of bathroom selfies. Alia wore three different outfits in the three pictures.

Alia Bhatt asked her fans and followers to 'spot the difference' in her caption. While she wore a summery yellow dress in the first picture, she wore a loose dress in the second picture, and a similar flowing outfit in the third picture. Her pose, as well as the bathroom in which she took the pictures, remained the same.





Several fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Others raved about Alia's sense of style, and her looks.

Alia recovered from Covid-19 recently, and jetted off for a quick getaway to the Maldives just before the second wave of the virus swept across the nation. She subsequently dedicated her social media activity to spreading awareness, and amplifying resources to tackle the pandemic.

Alia, her sister Shaheen, and a few of their friends stepped out for lunch recently. Her friend Akansha Ranjan shared a picture from the get-together with the caption, "Is this heaven."

The actor is reportedly going to resume filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi soon, now that restrictions on shooting have been eased. She plays a character based on the life of the madam of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura of the 1960s. The film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser was released earlier this year.

Also read: Alia Bhatt joins Shaheen Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan for lunch date in Mumbai, see pic

She will also complete work on SS Rajamouli's RRR. Later, Alia will be seen opposite her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the long-delayed fantasy drama Brahmastra. She has also announced her debut production, Darlings, with Shefali Shah.