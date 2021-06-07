Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Evelyn Sharma shares serene first pictures from wedding with Tushaan Bhindi, see here
Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi tied the knot in May.
Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi tied the knot in May.
bollywood

Evelyn Sharma shares serene first pictures from wedding with Tushaan Bhindi, see here

  • The first pictures from Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi's wedding ceremony have been shared online. The actor tied the knot with the doctor in May.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 11:04 AM IST

Actor Evelyn Sharma on Monday shared the first picture from her wedding with Australia-based doctor Tushaan Bhindi. The couple tied the knot on May 15, but have spoken publicly about it only now.

On Instagram, she shared a picture of them at what appears to be a wedding ceremony held in accordance with Christian traditions. Evelyn could be seen in a white gown, while Tushaan wore a tuxedo. She wrote in the caption, "Forever," and added a heart emoji.


In an interview with a leading daily, the couple spoke about the intimate wedding ceremony, and planning a reception or their friends and family later. "We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us," she said.

Evelyn and Tushaan got engaged in October 2019. They first met in 2018, after being set up for a blind date by a friend.

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi's friends sent in their congratulatory messages.
Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi's friends sent in their congratulatory messages.


Tushaan said that they didn't want to draw attention to themselves with a lavish pandemic-wedding. “In times like this, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves; we wanted to keep things simple and straightforward. It was time to make our love and commitment official to the world.”

Also read: Evelyn Sharma marries Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate ceremony in Australia, says she is ‘so excited’

Evelyn is best known for her supporting role in the Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which recently completed eight years of release. She has also appeared in films such as Jab Harry Met Sejal, Nautanki Saala, Main Tera Hero, Hindi Medium, and Saaho.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
evelyn sharma yeh jawaani hai deewani

Related Stories

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi got married on May 15.
Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi got married on May 15.
bollywood

Evelyn Sharma marries Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate ceremony in Australia

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 08:32 AM IST
  • Evelyn Sharma married Dr Tushaan Bhindi in a country-style ceremony in Brisbane, Australia. The two got engaged in October 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Evelyn Sharma has done Bollywood films such as From Sydney with Love, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Jab Harry Met Sejal.
Actor Evelyn Sharma has done Bollywood films such as From Sydney with Love, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Jab Harry Met Sejal.
bollywood

Evelyn Sharma on stereotypes in Bollywood: Ten years and 15 films later, people still think I won’t be able to deliver my dialogues in Hindi

Hindustan Times | By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 17, 2020 05:43 PM IST
Actor Evelyn Sharma talks about the prejudices she has been facing in Bollywood because of her half German and half Indian decent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.