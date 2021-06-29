Evelyn Sharma showers love on husband Tushaan Bhindi in throwback picture, calls him 'my jaan'. See here

Actor-model Evelyn Sharma has shared a throwback picture with her husband Australia-based dental surgeon Dr Tushaan Bhindi. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Evelyn dropped the photo in which she is seen giving a peck on his cheek. The side face of Evelyn is visible as she closes her eyes. Tushaan, who clicked the picture, is seen smiling.

While Evelyn wore a green dress with white flowers on it, Tushaan opted for a white t-shirt. Evelyn captioned the post, "My jaan..." followed by a red heart.

Evelyn Sharma tied the knot with Tushaan Bhindi on May 15 in a country wedding in Brisbane, Australia, after being engaged for over a year.

Reacting to the post, fans showered them with love taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "Evelyn u look so cute." Another wrote, "Perfect Chemistry ." "Beautiful couple," wrote a third. "You are My jaan...," added another. "Made for each other, perfect couple," said another.

The couple met on a blind date set up by one of their friends in 2018. A year later, in 2019, he asked her to marry him at the Sydney Harbour Bridge, as a guitarist played their favourite songs. Evelyn and Tushaan have a dog together named Coco.

After their wedding, the Frankfurt-born actor had said in a statement that the couple opted for low-key nuptials in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We started our wedding celebrations with the legal ceremony and it was as perfect as can be. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us.," Evelyn had said. "We've been engaged for over a year and a half and it was time to make our love and commitment official to the world," Tushaan had added.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor asks 'bell kahan hai' after getting stuck outside Manish Malhotra's home, paparazzi help. Watch

Evelyn had also posted pictures from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram page, where she was seen wearing a vintage lace gown while Tushaan wore a deep blue suit.

Evelyn is known for her roles in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Saaho and Yaariyan.