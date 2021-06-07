Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi's relationship; see all their pictures together
A look at Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi's relationship.
A look at Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi's relationship.
bollywood

Inside Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi's relationship; see all their pictures together

  • Evelyn Sharma married her boyfriend Dr Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate wedding ceremony on May 15. The couple had been dating each other for a while now.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 10:08 PM IST

Evelyn Sharma announced on Monday that she had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on May 15. The actor walked down the aisle with Dr Tushaan Bhindi, whom she had been dating for two years.

While Evelyn has been sharing pictures from her wedding through the day, she has been giving glimpses of her relationship with the Australia-based dental surgeon for a while now. The couple has been together since 2018. They met on a blind date and within a year, Tushaan proposed to her in Sydney.

In October 2019, Evelyn shared pictures from the dreamy proposal and announced that she was engaged. In the pictures, the couple was seen sharing a kiss with the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the background. A guitarist was seen playing for the couple during their special moment.

In a post from November 2019, Evelyn celebrated her first anniversary with Tushaan with pictures and a note. She wrote, "Happy 1 year anniversary baby Thank you for being my best friend and my soulmate... I love doing life with you!"

During their relationship, Evelyn had also welcomed a puppy into their lives, travelled together with Tushaan, and bonded with their family and friends. Check out a few pictures of the couple together below:

Also read: Evelyn Sharma shares serene first pictures from wedding with Tushaan Bhindi, see here

Speaking to a leading daily, Evelyn said that she was overjoyed. “There’s no better feeling than being married to your best friend. We’re so excited about spending our life together,” she said. “We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us," she added.

Evelyn was seen in movies such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Yaariyan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
evelyn sharma

Related Stories

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi got married on May 15.
Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi got married on May 15.
bollywood

Evelyn Sharma marries Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate ceremony in Australia

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 08:32 AM IST
  • Evelyn Sharma married Dr Tushaan Bhindi in a country-style ceremony in Brisbane, Australia. The two got engaged in October 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Evelyn Sharma has done Bollywood films such as From Sydney with Love, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Jab Harry Met Sejal.
Actor Evelyn Sharma has done Bollywood films such as From Sydney with Love, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Jab Harry Met Sejal.
bollywood

Evelyn Sharma on stereotypes in Bollywood: Ten years and 15 films later, people still think I won’t be able to deliver my dialogues in Hindi

Hindustan Times | By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 17, 2020 05:43 PM IST
Actor Evelyn Sharma talks about the prejudices she has been facing in Bollywood because of her half German and half Indian decent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.