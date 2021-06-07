Inside Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi's relationship; see all their pictures together

Evelyn Sharma announced on Monday that she had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on May 15. The actor walked down the aisle with Dr Tushaan Bhindi, whom she had been dating for two years.

While Evelyn has been sharing pictures from her wedding through the day, she has been giving glimpses of her relationship with the Australia-based dental surgeon for a while now. The couple has been together since 2018. They met on a blind date and within a year, Tushaan proposed to her in Sydney.

In October 2019, Evelyn shared pictures from the dreamy proposal and announced that she was engaged. In the pictures, the couple was seen sharing a kiss with the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the background. A guitarist was seen playing for the couple during their special moment.

In a post from November 2019, Evelyn celebrated her first anniversary with Tushaan with pictures and a note. She wrote, "Happy 1 year anniversary baby Thank you for being my best friend and my soulmate... I love doing life with you!"

During their relationship, Evelyn had also welcomed a puppy into their lives, travelled together with Tushaan, and bonded with their family and friends. Check out a few pictures of the couple together below:

Also read: Evelyn Sharma shares serene first pictures from wedding with Tushaan Bhindi, see here

Speaking to a leading daily, Evelyn said that she was overjoyed. “There’s no better feeling than being married to your best friend. We’re so excited about spending our life together,” she said. “We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us," she added.

Evelyn was seen in movies such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Yaariyan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

evelyn sharma Topics