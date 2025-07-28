Even Newton will roll in his grave on seeing these 5 absurd action scenes from Indian movies, handpicked by X

Laughter is the best medicine and these Indian films seems to have got the memo right. From humans flying to cars crashing with jets, a Twitter user has picked some of the most hilarious scenes from Indian films over the last few years that never fail to make us laugh. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has Salman Khan's character saving a child like a pro.

Indian Clark Kent?

There's a scene from Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru in which he is able to stop a crime by arriving just at the nick of time, and catching hold of a huge axe flying from one end to another. No one gets hurt, the hero saves the day! Who can argue with that?

Kisi ki movie kisi ka logic

Salman Khan fans expect only entertainment from his films, which he amply provides. Be it over-the-top action scenes or unintentionally funny dance steps, Salman has done it all. However, there is one scene from his 2023 release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan that is on aother level altogether. It occurs during a fight scene when Salman saves the life of a small boy who is riding his bicycle in the middle of the road. He simply picks up the boy and throws him to the other side, and the boy miraculously lands on the lap of his parents in the same position, without a scratch on his body!

Flying car crashes into a jet

In SS Rajamouli's Magadheera, who can forget the iconic flying car scene? The car speeds off the mountain range and then crashes with the jet, and our hero Ram Charan stands at the scene like a brave witness! In Rajamouli, we trust!

Newton's laws defied

Allu Arjun escapes unhurt even as a hot cup of tea is hurled at him. How did he know that the cup was aimed at him? What's more concerning is that the cup felt just as it is, the tea not spilling over at all. Allu Arjun catches the cup without blinking an eye and giggles! Check out this scene from Race Gurram.

Heroine saves the day, but not laws of physics

Not just heroes, even heroines do not shy away from an unserious action scene in desi movie. This one from Krrish 3 shows Kangana Ranaut defy laws of physics to catch a baby in her arms.

It looks awkward beyond words.